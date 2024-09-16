Everyone is watching this one TV show that just made history at the Emmys.

In a historic sweep that reminds us diverse storytelling is not in fact a niche, but a necessity, Shōgun obliterated records at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Winning 14 of 16 nominated categories, the Disney+ show made history with the most number of Emmys wins for one season, beating the 12 wins Game of Thrones held in 2019.

The show snapped up awards across makeup, costumes and cinematography, including Best Production Design, Best Prosthetic Makeup and Best Cinematography. The Best Guest Actor in a Drama Emmy also went to Néstor Carbonell who starred in 3 episodes of the show as Spanish sailor, Vaso Rodrigues.

At the Primetime Emmy Awards, held today, the show made further history.

Anna Sawai won the Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series, making her the first Japanese actress to win an Emmy.

"I was crying before my name was announced. I'm a mess today," she said, before thanking the Shōgun cast and crew and her mother, offering a tribute to "the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone."

Best Actor went to series star Hiroyuki Sanada, who told the audience: "I'm beyond honored to be here with amazing nominees. Thank you FX, Disney and Hulu for believing in me. Thank you [to] my team for always supporting me."

The series also won Best Drama and Best Directing.

With the record breaking success Shogun had at the Creative Arts Emmys and four awards at the Primetime Emmys, all eyes are on actors Tadanobu Asano (nominated for Supporting Actor in a Drama series), Takehiro Hira (also nominated in the support actor category), Anna Sawai (nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama series), and legendary actor, Hiroyuki Sanada (nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama series).