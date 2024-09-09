All the winners from the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are upon us, and if you're thinking 'hey, I already watched the Emmys this year. Is time hurtling at an ever-increasing speed?' The answer is yes on both fronts!

But actually, the awards are so nice they're being held twice this year — following the Writer's Strike and SAG-AFTRA Strike of 2023, which delayed the awards last year.

The 2023 Emmy Awards saw big wins for shows including The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Succession and Beef. And now a whole new host of TV shows are up for the biggest awards on television's night of nights.

And it's a big year of history-making firsts in Hollywood.

Lily Gladstone was nominated in the Supporting Actress category for her role in the limited series Under The Bridge, alongside another Afro-Indigenous star, Kali Reis, from True Detective: Night Country. This is the first time any Indigenous woman has been nominated for an acting category at the Emmys. The final season of Reservation Dogs finally scored nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, and its star D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai was nominated for Lead Actor in a Drama Series, a first for any Indigenous actor in the award's history.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith star Maya Erskine and Shōgun star Anna Sawai both became only the second and third Asian women to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Ayo Edebiri's transition from 'supporting' to 'lead' actress in The Bear also garnered a historic nomination, making her the youngest Black woman ever to be nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy.

True Detective: Night Country showrunner Issa López nabbed a triple nomination for directing, writing and producing the fourth season of the anthology series, becoming the first Latino to be nominated in the directing category.