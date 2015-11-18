Charlie Sheen's ex says he never told her he was HIV positive.

Charlie Sheen has admitted he is HIV positive.

It’s started.

The expected backlash against Charlie Sheen’s HIV announcement has begun with the first of his ex-lovers coming forward to claim that she was never informed of Sheen’s diagnosis.

Overnight the 50-year old Hollywood star confirmed he is HIV positive in a sit-down interview with Matt Lauer of US morning show Today.

Appearing live, Sheen told Lauer he was diagnosed with the condition four years ago after suffering a series of debilitating “cluster headaches and migraines.”

He also claimed he was going public with his diagnosis after paying “millions” of dollars in extortion payments to individuals who threatened to reveal his HIV positive status to the media.

Sheen told Lauer he has informed all of his ex-partners of his HIV status.

“Have you, since the time of your diagnosis, told every one of your sexual partners before you had a sexual encounter you were HIV-positive?” Lauer asked.

“Yes, I have,” Sheen replied, adding, “No exceptions.”

Bree Olsen, a 29-year old former porn star who lived with Sheen along with another woman, claims that is untrue.

Olsen appeared on The Howard Stern Show, after promoting it on her Facebook page, claiming that he never told her about his diagnosis.

“I watched, right before I came in here … the interviewer asked him: ‘Was this during the tiger blood thing, is this because of that?’ And he even admittedly said, he’s like: ‘Well, I don’t know if it’s necessarily because of that,’ ” Olson said.

“So he just admitted right in that interview that is the tiger blood time – that’s when I was with him! I was living with him! We were sleeping together every single night.”

During his Today interview Sheen said that since he was diagnosed he had only had unprotected sex with two women, who were both “warned ahead of time” and under the care of his doctor.

Olson lived with Sheen in 2011 as one of the “goddesses” in his Los Angeles home following his public meltdown and firing from Two and a Half Men.

Olson said there were times the two didn’t use condoms at all and at other times he insisted on using a lambskin condom.

“You know, this is once I’m now living with him, he’s my live-in boyfriend. And again, stupid on me for not us both getting tested, but I feel a lot people make this mistake,” she said. “You have a live-in boyfriend, what’s the chances … that you both went and got tested before doing a move-in, live-in situation with one another.”

She told Stern she only learnt Sheen had HIV “right along with everyone else. Three days ago.”

“ I started getting calls—it was right when everything happened in Paris. “ she said Fox “ I wanted to blow it off [thinking], ‘Oh, this is just another Charlie thing,’”

“He never said anything to me,” Olson added.

“I was his girlfriend. I lived with him. We were together. We had sex almost every day for a year—with lambskin condoms.”

Sheen’s choice of condoms do not prevent HIV, only pregnancy.

In 2011 during their relationship Olsen told Playboy magazine that Charlie Sheen was a “powerhouse.”

The two lived together along with another “goddess” Natalie Kenly and often Sheen’s twin sons.

“He’s intelligent, he’s charismatic, he’s superfunny. He’s good in bed. I mean, he’s had a lot of practice. He’s gentle and considerate in bed.

“He’s just a rock star. He’s a powerhouse. He’s a very sensual and sexual person, and when I was with him I felt as if we became one together because he’s just so enticing sexually.”

The actor himself told ABC News that he was attracted to porn stars.

“You already know what you’re getting before you meet them,”

“They’re the best at what they do, and I’m the best at what I do. And together it’s like, it’s on. Sorry, Middle America. Yeah, I said it.”

The relationship broke up in 2011 after Olsen left him to “concentrate on her comedy tour.”

During her radio interview Olson brought along a recently conducted HIV test in a Jerry Springer type revealed and allowed Stern to read her results.

“No HIV antibodies were detected.”

Olsen says she feels betrayed by her former lover.

“I had spoke nothing but positive things about Charlie. I have never said a negative thing, I’ve never torn him apart in any way, but I am so upset. I couldn’t be more angry. I’m shaking, I’ve been crying… to think that someone could do that to me. I loved him. He was my boyfriend.”

She recalled that Sheen was suffering illness at the time they lived together but that he blamed it on steroids.

“I remember that [sweating],” Olson said. “He would wake up all the time in the middle of the night complaining of these symptoms, and he would blame it on steroids—these steroids he took.”

“A doctor came to the house all the time and they’d go into a room by themselves,” added Olson. “He always told me, ‘This is for my steroids.’”

Olsen said she is now considering legal action as in her home state of California it’s illegal to have unprotected sex with the intent to infect someone to whom they haven’t disclosed their status punishable by up to eight years jail.

“All I know right now is now, because of him, every time someone hears my name they think of HIV right next to it,” she said

“He doesn’t even value my life.”