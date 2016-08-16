This Olympian just won gold. But the public don't think she deserves it.

On Monday night in Rio, Shaunae Miller of the Bahamas won gold in the 400 metres, beating runner up Allyson Felix by 0.07 seconds.

But in the hours since, there has been widespread public outcry about the fairness of her win.

The issue is that Miller didn’t exactly cross the line first.

Instead, she dove (or fell, according to some sources) across the finish line. In real time, it looked like her US competitor had won, as her whole (upright) body definitely crossed the finish line before Miller. But, when the official ruling came through, Miller was declared the winner.

According to The International Association of Athletic Federations rulebook, the fact that Miller’s chest crossed the finish line first, earned her a gold medal. The official guidelines state:

“The athletes shall be placed in the order in which any part of their bodies (i.e. torso, as distinguished from the head, neck, arms, legs, hands or feet) reached the vertical plane of the nearer edge of the finish line” (Rule 164, IAAF Rules 2006-2007).

Who knew there were so many rules?

The crowd reacted to the controversial win with humour and surprise, and already, Miller’s dramatic dive has become an online sensation.

But it wasn’t long before people started questioning the legitimacy of her gold medal. “Idk how this is legal,” wrote one Twitter user, while another said “I don’t like it lol. Seems like a cheap ass way to win.”

Others claimed the move was “lame,” while others still said “a runner should only win if they are standing up!”

The online backlash was swift and harsh.

So, what do you think? Poor sportsmanship or a clever tactic? Or, alternatively, an accidental fall?

I'm firmly of the opinion that the public reaction would be very different had the runner up not been from the US. Something tells me Americans aren't a fan of losing...