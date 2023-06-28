Shaun Wood played Kate Ritchie’s brother on Home and Away. Here’s what his life looks like now.

It seems like just yesterday I was rushing home to get my homework done before switching on the telly to catch the latest episode of Home and Away.

The iconic Aussie show has been on-air since 1988, so it really feels like we’ve grown up with the residents of Summer Bay.

And yes, I feel really, very old writing that sentence.

While we still see the likes of Kate Ritchie and Ada Nicodemou in the spotlight, there are plenty of actors who played pivotal characters that has got us wondering, "where the flamin’ heck are they now?” (Sorry, that’s the best and only Alf impression I will make you suffer through).

Back in 1992 we were introduced to Christopher Fletcher, the younger brother of Kate Ritchie’s character, Sally Fletcher. For six years actor, Shaun Wood, played the part of a tow-headed grommet living his life in the bay.

He has also made it back on to our screens in the game show “Ultimate Tag” on Channel 7 which saw him push his skills to new heights in a high-octane competition.

Even though it looks like Wood is enjoying his new career path in showbiz, fans of Home and Away are wondering if he would ever return to the screen in an acting role.

In an interview with Daily Mail he said he would definitely be up for the challenge. "Oh, I'd give anything a crack for sure,” he said. "That's a hard yes for me."

He also went on to say he has recently been in touch with his on-screen mother, actor Debora Lawrence, who played Pippa Ross.

“We reconnected a few years back and I speak to Debora regularly. She's a lovely human being,” he said.

Even though he has lost touch with former co-star Kate Ritchie, we can definitely smell a reunion brewing. 2023 feels like the right time to get the Fletcher gang back to Summer Bay. Who knows, maybe Christopher Fletcher can bring a touch of parkour to the diner?

Feature Image: Instagram/Daily Mail