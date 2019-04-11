— With AAP.

Warning: This article deals with an account of rape/sexual assault and may be triggering for survivors of abuse.

1. Two young Victorian men ‘smiled’ and gave ‘thumbs up’ after being sentenced for ‘selfish, shameful’ rape.

Two young Victorian men have been jailed for raping a woman in a caravan, where one of the attackers told his co-offender “she’s all yours now”.

Shaun Bloomfield and Luke Merryfull, both 24, previously denied they raped the woman and claimed the sex was consensual.

But a jury found Bloomfield guilty of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault and Merryfull guilty of rape, following the attack at Balmoral in western Victoria in April 2016.

The woman had intended to sleep in the caravan after a 21st birthday party, but the two rapists – both then 21 – climbed in bed on either side of her.

Merryfull suggested a threesome, but the woman “immediately and clearly” rejected it or “any sex of any kind” with either of the men.

After Merryfull raped her, he got up and said words to the effect of: “she’s all yours now” to Bloomfield.

Merryfull claimed he was talking about the caravan, but that claim was rejected by County Court Judge Gerard Mullaly.

“These words are troubling as they are revealing, in my view, of a concerning attitude towards the victim as merely an object for each of you – one after the other – to violate at your will,” he said on Wednesday.

He added Bloomfield only stopped his assault when the victim pushed him in the chest, “forcing you to wake up to yourself”.

After the attack, Merryfull and Bloomfield left the property where their distressed victim tried to contact friends for help. She reported the rapes to police the next morning.

Judge Mullaly said after the attack, the victim was in “considerable distress”.

“She was entitled to feel safe in that environment,” he said.

Judge Mullaly said the victim felt ostracised from the local community.

“She has moved interstate and finds it difficult to return to her family in the small town in which she lived.”

He said courts were aware of the ongoing effects of sexual assaults upon victims.

“These were opportunistic crimes but they were serious and selfish where you put your sexual gratification above the ordinary human dignity and feelings of your (victim). That is shameful and the devastating impact on her is still resonating.”

The ABC reported the court heard the victim suffers from serious mental health issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Judge Mullaly said he aimed to give the men sentences proportionate to their crimes and that their lawyers accepted a jail term was necessary.

“It remains, nonetheless, a grave step to send young men like you to jail but that is my heavy responsibility,” he said.

“I’m doing the best I can,” he later added.

Merryfull was jailed for four years and 10 months and must serve two years and 10 months before being eligible for release on parole.

Bloomfield was jailed for five years and eight months, with a minimum term of three years and four months.

Merryfull will be welcomed back to his job by his employer after serving his jail term. Bloomfield’s boss provided a reference detailing his “good work ethic and good character,” the ABC reported.

After they were sentenced, the two men reportedly “smiled” and gave “thumbs up” to their family members, according to News Corp.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

Prince Harry is working with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey on a mental health documentary series, Kensington Palace has announced.

Harry and Oprah will be co-creators and executive producers of the project for Apple, which has launched into the TV streaming market to take on Netflix and Amazon.

The multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness and aims to inspire viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges we all face and how to equip ourselves with the tools to thrive, rather than to simply survive.

Harry said: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times.”

The Duke of Sussex, who along with wife Meghan invited Oprah to their wedding last year, added: “Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better.

“I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months.”

In 2017 Harry with Prince William and Duchess Catherine launched a mental health initiative Heads Together spearheaded by The Royal Foundation.

During the campaign, Harry shared his personal experience and became an advocate for those who silently suffer, aiming to empower them to get the help and support they deserve.