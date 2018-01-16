Sharon Stone was asked if she'd ever been sexually harassed. Her response was everything.

In the era of Harvey Weinstein, Louis C.K. and Kevin Spacey, of the Time’s Up movement and red carpet protests at the Golden Globes, there’s one question everyone is asking women in Hollywood:

‘You too?’

Sadly, as actor Sharon Stone has tactfully pointed out in a recent interview, chances are we already know the answer.

Speaking to CBS on Sunday‘s Lee Cowan, the Basic Instinct star was asked if during her career she’d ever been “in a position like that, that you felt that you were uncomfortable?”

Her response? Laughter, a solid 10 seconds of it.

“You’re laughing, but I don’t know if that’s a nervous laugh, or an ‘Are you kidding me? Of course I have’ laugh,” Cowan said.

Deep breath.

“I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee,” the 59-year-old replied. “Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look, from Nowhere, Pennsylvania? I didn’t come here with any protection.

“I’ve seen it all.”

LISTEN: The Mamamia Out Loud team explain what the Time’s Up movement actually does. (Post continues below.)



Stone joined the majority of female attendees at the Golden Globe Awards by wearing black to protest workplace sexual assault and harassment. She’s happy things are changing.

“We were raised to accommodate men, particularly in my generation. And women so often lose their own identify to the identity of the men that they’re with. They even change the way they dress and what they do to fit the men that they’re with,” she told CBS.

“We’re starting to acknowledge our own gifts as women and not think that we have to behave as men in order to be empowered or powerful or valuable.”