Liam Hemsworth spotted kissing model one day after split from Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth has been snapped kissing Mexican model and actress Eiza González just one day after his split from fiancee of 15 months, Miley Cyrus, was announced.

“Liam stopped by Eiza’s pad in Beverly Hills just after 3:30 p.m. to give her a piece of luggage, where she flaunted her bangin’ bod in a pair of booty shorts and a bright orange bra top, seemingly having just worked out when her sexy visitor arrived. Liam was only there for about five minutes, and the pair chatted briefly before they started smooching.”

Safe to say he’s moved on.

Shane Warne takes to Twitter to clarify his relationship status with Liz Hurley.

After an unusually long Twitter silence from the King and Queen of TMI, rumours began to swirl in recent days that Shane Warne and Liz Hurley had split.

Well, in heartbreaking news for fans of Shurley, it looks like the rumours may be true.

Both Shane and Liz have broken their twitter silence in the last few hours with cryptic messages (well, cryptic for these two anyway).

Apologies to loyal followers for Twitter silence on recent events. Too raw & personal to share right now. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) September 18, 2013

Some of the reports re EH & me r absolute rubbish. Yes we’re sorting through some (private) issues. But we’re not throwing the towel in yet — Shane Warne (@warne888) September 18, 2013

The towel is still intact, people. THE TOWEL IS STILL INTACT. But it looks like things may very close to over for Australia’s favourite Twitter couple. Here’s Shane and Liz in happier times: liz-and-shane-12.png liz-and-shane-19.jpg liz-and-shane-13.png liz-and-shane-21.jpg liz-and-shane-15.jpg liz-and-shane-1.jpg liz-and-shane-10.jpg liz-and-shane-16.jpg liz-and-shane-9.jpg liz-and-shane-11.jpg liz-and-shane-14.png liz-and-shane-17.jpg liz-and-shane-18.jpg liz-and-shane-2.jpg liz-and-shane-20.jpg liz-and-shane-7.jpg liz-and-shane-3.jpg liz-and-shane-4.jpg liz-and-shane-5.jpg liz-and-shane-6.jpg liz-and-shane-8.jpg

3. Rebel Wilson panned by US critics.

Rebel Wilson’s new comedy television series Super Fun Night has been panned by critics before it’s release.

US television critics have said that the pilot was “rarely outright funny” and were quoted saying “Super Fright Night is more like it. This show is so painful and cringe-inducing that it’s scary,”.

To add to insult to injury a profile on Aussie comedian Rebel written by Lynn Hirschberg for New York Magazine refers to her size an unnecessarily frequent amount of times.

“Wilson is round in a way that seems like an attribute; she has a post-fat state of mind.”

“She does not shy away from her size—instead, she embraces the fact that she is different.”

“She decided on the salmon with fries, which increased the calorie count considerably.”

In reply to the premature and undeserving criticism Rebel has responded by pointing out that “All comedians have to use their physicality, so I use my size.”

In true Aussie style the Pitch Perfect star cut through the BS by saying: “The bigger purpose in all of this is to inspire girls who don’t think they’re socially all that—who don’t think they’re pretty and popular. To let them know they can have fun and exciting lives”.

5. Giaan Rooney announces she’s pregnant.

Olympic swimmer Giaan Rooney and her husband, Sam Levett, are expecting their first child.

Rooney, 30, is due in late March and revealed to Confidential that her husband of two years “has wanted to be a dad since he was about 15.”

The retired swimmer will next feature in Channel 7 Spring Racing coverage, and thanked her fans for over Twitter saying “Sam and I are both extremely excited but stocking up on sleep now!”

So overwhelmed with all the lovely well-wishes, thank you all so much! Sam and I are both extremely excited but stocking up on sleep now! X — Giaan Rooney (@GiaanRooney) September 18, 2013

7. Take a peek at Beyonce’s holiday album.

If any superstar deserves a bit of downtime it’s the one who was pulled offstage by a crazed fan and got her hair stuck in one. Of course, we’re talking Beyonce.

The 31-year-old has been uploading envy-inducing candid holiday snaps to her Tumblr account, take a peek at what it’s like to holiday like Beyonce:

9. The top 10 most stylish celebs of 2013.

There’s still three months left of 2013 but People magazine have revealed their top 10 most stylish celebs of the year.

Kerry Washington has topped the list, making her the world’s best-dressed woman (according to People).

The 36-year-old actress, best known for her role in Scandal, was chosen by People’s editors because of her “impeccable style that results in haute hit after hit and nary a miss.”

10. Too much fashion? Probably.

We published the images from Kim Kardashian wacky photoshoot with Karl Lagerfeld last week and now the behind-the-scenes video has been released.

Why should you bother watching it? It opens with Kim Kardashian wearing a bejewelled balaclava, so yeah, 90 seconds of your life well spent.

Vogue’s Contributing Editor’s Andre Leon Talley says it best:



