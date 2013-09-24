1. Sofia Vergara twerked at the Emmys after party.

Last year Sofia Vergara split her dress and shook it on the dance floor at the Emmys after party and this year she showed Miley a twerk or two.

Captioning her photo on the social media site, WhoSay the 41-year-old Colombian said: “Miley Cyrus this is where the twerk was invented. Colombia!”





Vergara also uploaded a photo of herself hooking into a cheeseburger, captioning it, “Jimmy Fallons party favors.”

2. Inside Prince William and Kate’s secret “normal” life – their neighbours reveal how the down-to-earth couple live out of the spotlight.

3. The latest on the Shurley (Liz Hurley/Shane Warne) saga

Shurley have been spotted together heading to lunch in London with Warnie’s three children, ending speculation that the couple have split.

Hurley took to Twitter to clear up the rumours that began when she was papped without her engagement ring and fuelled by ambiguous tweets.

The great thing about reading fiction about oneself in the press is that it reinforces your faith & belief in your actual friends. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) September 23, 2013

None if whom ever say anything to anyone. Safely assume all unattributed quotes are made up by journalists desperate for copy. — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) September 23, 2013

If you’re looking for a good fiction read, forget the tabloids and try this. Fabulous. pic.twitter.com/Hya4KLeioS — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) September 23, 2013

5. Move over One Direction, Prince Harry’s coming to town.

Prince Harry is headed to Australia to make his first official visit.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott broke the news, announcing Prince Harry will arrive in October.

The fourth-in-line to the throne is expected to attend events marking the 100 year anniversary of the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet into Sydney, which runs from October 3-11.

7. You can now have sex with a Farrah Abraham replica vagina.

Everyone’s favourite Backdoor Teen Mom, Farrah Abrahams has is capitalising on her sex tape fame by releasing a line of sex toys.

The 22-year-old sat for the moulding of her breasts and lower half at sex toy company Topco Sales and naturally shared the process in a video uploaded to RadarOnline.

Farrah enlightens us on her reasoning for doing it: “Hey, so I think I’m taking sex symbol to a whole new level today. I’m at Topco, which is, like, the fourth biggest in the nation adult toy sales manufacturer, So now I’m going to have a whole, like, sex line. People are going to jack off to me. This is crazy.”

9. Has Miley Cyrus moved on from Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus has been filling her Instagram and Twitter feed with photos of her producer, Mike Will Made It at the iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, has she moved on? Take a look at the pictures: