Rosette emailed her boss asking for a day off. His accidental 'reply all' is disgusting.

Warning: post contains offensive and course language.

An assistant in a boutique talent agency in Hollywood has released an email chain she was unwittingly looped in on, where her former boss goes on a sexist tirade after she asked for a day off to attend A Day Without a Woman.

The concept, whereby women were encouraged to take the day off work to help others recognise the enormous value women add to our society, was organised in conjunction with International Women’s Day in March this year.

Rosette Laursen, believing in the “great cause”, asked for an unpaid day of leave. Instead, her boss accidentally hit reply-all to her email, rather than addressing her co-workers separately.

“Are you f***ing kidding me,” he wrote. “At the end of pilot season. Someone should sew her vagina shut. I’m never hiring a girl ever again.

“No bonus for anyone that strikes or leaves early in pilot season. No one is striking in show business we are all against Trump. And women are considered diverse and being shoved in as writer and directors. Zach who is a Jewish male is being pushed out.”

“Uppity Selfish C***. Heather went to work. I’m sure anyone at a casting office or agency would be fired.”

After being accidentally included in the email chain, Laursen then received the following apology:

“I apologize for venting like a misogynistic fa***t. I was letting off steam I didn’t mean to hit reply all. I’m an a**hole. If you come back we can play Nazi death camp. You can beat me and put me in the oven. Or feed me cabbage and lock me in the shower. I am truly sorry.”

In releasing the messages on her Facebook page, Laursen names Michael Einfeld of Michael Einfeld Management as the one who sent the tirade.

“He would call his employees ‘f***ing retards’, and scream he is never friends with women," she went on.

"Then it would slowly dawn upon him that he maybe took things a little too far, and he would say, ‘I was just joking.’ Knowing that his employees are not professional joke judges on Last Comic Standing, he was confident that he had just convinced us that we simply missed the clever and subtle punchline.”

At the urging of friends, Laursen said she took legal action for workplace harassment, however, he failed to respond to her lawyer's repeated efforts to settle privately.

And thus, the public nature of her Facebook essay.

“I don’t think Michael should be allowed to continue his inappropriate behavior with zero repercussions. If he has gotten away with it for this long, then there are probably countless similar situations in the entertainment industry that go unmentioned. This is something that needs to change.”

If you have experienced harassment at work please call Fair Work on 13 13 94 or visit their website.

The "She-EO" with a sexual harassment claim against her...

