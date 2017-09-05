Marco Pierre White took a sexist swipe at Sam Frost, and she wasn't having it.

Gone are the days when the prerequisite for being wife material was a sound knowledge of kitchen utensils and a slow cooker.

In 2017, it’s (for the most part) common knowledge a woman does not need to cook dinner for a man to maintain a relationship, rather he might cook for her or they might cook… together.

However, it would seem TV chef Marco Pierre White didn’t quite get the memo, criticising Sam Frost’s man-keeping abilities based on a dodgy fillet of salmon on Monday night’s episode of Hell’s Kitchen.

After presenting the dish with sister, Kristen to Marco, the 55-year-old who once made Gordon Ramsay cry told Sam, “And you hope to keep a husband.”

The comment was followed by a piece-to-camera from the former Bachelorette, telling Marco exactly why his comment is completely irrelevant.

“Mate, my husband will be cooking for me, thank you very much,” she said.

Unfortunately, this was unable to save her from a dry lamb main course and elimination.

To be fair, the salmon may or may not have been questionable. But it's 100 per cent fine because whoever Sam chooses to spend her life with will be there to share the kitchen duties.

Or they'll just order Uber EATS, but either way it'll work for them.

Do you think Marco Pierre White's comments were out of line?

Speaking of the Bachelor, have you caught up on our Bachie Recaps? You can find them here.

While you're at it, go on and get Mamamia's TV podcast, The Binge in your ears. It's excellent.

You can also follow Amy Clark on Facebook here.