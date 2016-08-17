By Andree Withey

A Gold Coast sex worker has been sentenced to seven years’ jail over the brutal bashing death of a man she met online.

Peta Lorang-Goubran, 35, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mark Emmanuel Spencer, whose body was found with significant injuries on the back patio of his Coomera home on October 1.

A vintage tennis racquet was found nearby.

The Supreme Court in Brisbane heard Lorang-Goubran met Mr Spencer through an online sex ad posted to website Craigslist and planned to rob him of drugs with a male accomplice.

The two men then allegedly became involved in a fight with the victim suffering severe blows to the head.

Justice David Boddice told the court he accepted Lorang-Goubran did not intend for the victim to die but was clearly a participant.

He took into account her co-operation with authorities and her plea of guilt today.

Lorang-Goubran, who wept in court, was sentenced to seven years’ jail for manslaughter and two years for an earlier attempted armed robbery – with the sentences to be served concurrently.

She has already served 622 days in jail and could be eligible for parole in June 2017.

Spencer’s death devastating for friends, family

Outside court, Mr Spencer’s childhood friend, Tim Stewart, said nothing would bring him back.

“I spent most of my life with him and his older brother, and our families were very close,” he said.

“He was a very fun, kind person, loved motorbikes, his children, friends and family.

“It is absolutely dreadful to know that you can go through life and be 37 years old and then it be taken from you when you’ve got a young family, and so much more to look forward to,” he said.

Mr Stewart said Mr Spencer’s parents, who were in court, still struggled with their son’s death.

“It’s hard, it’s very hard for Pete and Julie,” he said.

“They’re not going to get over it anytime soon and this isn’t going to help, it’s never going to bring him back.”

The alleged accomplice is yet to be processed by the courts.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

