"Small. But. Mighty." Mamamia reviews the 'Duo' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a new fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Giselle, who is a 27-year-old Sydneysider, reviews 'The Duo' - a clitoral stimulator - by my ilo. (Which stands for 'I Love Orgasms' by the way, and honestly, nothing could be more true.)

What does the sex toy claim to do?

So, My ilo Duo, as the names suggests, claims to do two things at once - which love of course. It has vibrating and air sucking technology, as well as 10 vibration patterns. Count, TEN. It’s also waterproof so you can take this little friend into the shower.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

I loved how cute, small and soft it is. Like really soft. It’s made from medical silicone, which is so important when considering which sex toy to buy.

Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

My ilo Duo is $130, and all I have to say is cost per use people. #investinyoursex

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

OMG! How can something so small be so loud?! Unfortunately, it’s not super discreet. So, that was a little bit of a downer limiting when I could get down in self-love town.

Once I had enough privacy to use it and got past the noise, it was fantastic. It’s easy to hold and switch between the vibration patterns, which was great in allowing me to explore what sensation was going to get me there.

Listen to this episode of The Quicky, where host Claire Murphy interviews Mamamia's Sex Editor Katie Stow on the results of the Mamamia Sex Survey. Post continues after podcast.

To be completely honest, I was surprised with how strong the vibrations were because it’s so little. Pro tip: setting number four was fabulous and had me reaching an orgasm pretty quickly.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Small. But. Mighty.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

8/10.

Two points lost simply due to it sounding a bit like a Harley Davidson. People with roommates, beware. People without, GO FORTH.

Image: Supplied.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To introduce a sex toy into their self-love time, I think it’s great for sex toy first-timers and isn’t too intimidating!

Any final words?

Literally the prettiest sex toy you will ever lock eyes with.

Found a sex toy that you want to talk about? Let us know in the comments.

While you think about that, have a cheeky watch of the juciest findings from the Mamamia Sex Survey.

Feature Image: Mamamia.