By now you've probably heard of Adam Demos (or at least seen... a part of him).

The Sex/Life star has created quite the buzz around Australia - and the rest of the world - thanks to a certain in-your-face shower scene in the Netflix series.

Not only has it managed to spark an investigation into whether his erm... package is real, but it's also inspired a growing trend of reaction videos.

But while the show has done wonders for his reputation, it's not the first time the world has fallen in love with Adam Demos.

In fact, the 36-year-old recently won over hearts in the 2019 Netflix film called... wait for it... Falling Inn Love.

Here's what we know about Adam Demos' life in the spotlight.

He got his big break on an ABC drama.

Before gracing our screens, Demos grew up in Wollongong, NSW, and worked in construction.

"I grew up in a smaller town. We didn’t even have drama at school," he told USA Today. "It was very much a blue-collar, construction-working, sports town."

It wasn't until he was 23 that he decided to give acting a go.

"I remember I called up my mum and said, 'Can you Google acting classes?'"

"I'd tell my mates I was working overtime on a job," he told Now To Love. The acting world was so foreign to our upbringings."

Demos eventually landed roles in TV shows Home and Away, Rescue Special Ops and Winners & Losers.

But his big break came in 2017 when he played Nate Baldwin in the ABC drama Janet King.

While on set, he learnt about the role of August Walker, a contestant on a fictional dating show, in the Stan TV series UnREAL.