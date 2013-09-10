Reliable. Emotionless. Obedient. This man thinks he's found the perfect wife.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Dolls are reliable. They’re not emotionally complicated. They don’t change. They’re not ever going to transform into someone you never wanted to marry.

And that’s why Davecat has married a doll.

Davecat (a name he adopted through video games) is a 40-year-old man who lives in Michigan, America and works as a telemarketer. He actually has two dolls in his life – his wife Sidore, and his girlfriend, Elena.

Both Sidore and Elena are RealDolls, manufactured by a company called Abyss creations. They’re designed to resemble a real woman in every way possible except for the fact that, you know, they cannot speak or hear or feel or see.

But they have artificial skin, made of silicon. They have hair, they have boobs, they have anatomically correct nether regions.

As a result, they’re not at all cheap – they cost well into the thousands. But the price is worth it for those who want sex and companionship from these pretend women.

Those who have sex dolls – called iDollators in the online world – don’t see them as sex dolls. They see them as significant others with whom they’ve settled for life.

Davecat’s been in the limelight for awhile now. He has a blog called “Shouting to hear the echoes”, and a Twitter account with a few thousand followers. (His doll-wife also has a Twitter account with nearly 2000 followers – you can find it here if you’re interested.) He has featured in a documentary called Guys and Dolls, and appeared on an episode of My Strange Addiction. Here’s some of that episode:

And now, he’s done a long interview with the Atlantic, in which he explains his relationship with his dolls. He says that he’s long been a “technosexual” (someone who is attracted to robots), and attracted to artificial women and mannequins. When a friend showed him the RealDoll website featuring synthetic dolls, he was immediately curious and wanted to place an order.

Dave had to save up for a year to purchase Sidore, but was not disappointed when she arrived. Davecat tod The Atlantic, “It actually didn’t take me too long to regard [Sidore] as a synthetic person, and not simply a thing; it occurred pretty much when I opened her crate for the first time. I was immediately stunned by her lifelike beauty…”

Initially, he purchased Sidore predominantly as a sexual partner, but says that over time their relationship grew. Davecat also sees his Doll as a replacement for other human romantic interaction. When he bought Sidore, he was disillusioned by relationships, after being ‘the other man’ in a series of affairs.

Davecat says that Sidore helps him feel less lonely.

Comparing Dolls and ‘organic women’ (as Doll enthusiasts call real women), Davecat says that Dolls “don’t possess any of the unpleasant qualities that organic, flesh and blood humans have. A synthetic will never lie to you, cheat on you, criticize you, or be otherwise disagreeable.”

“It’s rare enough to find organics who don’t have something going on with them, and being able to make a partner of one is rarer still,” Davecat continues.

A large part of Davecat’s interest in Dolls seems to be because he feels safe with them. Dolls are a low-risk relationship. A Doll will not cheat on him. A Doll will not fight with him. A Doll will not nag him about forgetting to pick up milk on the way home.

“A friend of mine just got divorced after 17 years of marriage,” Davecat explained to The Atlantic.

“That’s an enormous investment of time, money, and emotion, and I’m not interested in having someone in my life who may bail at any time, or who transforms into someone unpleasant.”

“Ultimately, getting romantically involved with an organic woman doesn’t seem worth it to me.”

Davecat and Sidore’s relationship is flexible – so there doesn’t seem to be much risk of them having a falling out.

Explaining why he decided to purchase Elena, his girlfriend, back in 2010 Davecat says, “My marriage to Sidore is open in the context of she allows me to do anything I want, as long as it’s only with a synthetic woman.”

And – given that Davecat has written Sidore’s character, and her feelings are a reflection of his feelings – there doesn’t seem to be much chance of her changing her mind.

What do you think of the Doll phenomenon? Why do you think some people might be attracted to the idea of having a Doll as a partner?