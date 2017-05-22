Monday's news in 5 minutes.

1. ‘Sex-crazed’ teacher who sent nude photos to her students sentenced to just two years behind bars.

A ‘sex-crazed’ teacher in Canada has been sentenced to two years in prison after she plead guilty to seven sex-related charges last week, CTV News Toronto reports.

Married French teacher, 36-year-old Jaclyn McLaren, originally faced 42 charges involving eight boys as young as 13-years-old. Six of the boys involved were students she taught at the elementary school where she worked.

The court heard that in 2013, McLaren’s bosses warned her against using social media to ‘befriend’ her students. She soon began sending some of them naked photos, as well as videos of her breasts and vagina.

In 2014, she “purchased beer and consumed it with two boys, then engaged in sexual activity with them in her vehicle,” the court heard.

The court also heard that the teacher gave oral sex to the two students separately and also received images of their genitals. She also had intercourse with another boy in the home she shared with her husband just after he turned 18.

During her trial, McLaren claimed she was not aware the boys were minors, but it was found she did not take the “necessary steps to confirm their age”.

Police began investigating the teacher in 2016 after a parent of one of her victims became suspicious about the nature of the teacher’s relationship with their son.

“Not once did it cross my mind that I would be delivering my son to a predator. I’m completely disgusted. It sickens me,” a mother of one of the teacher’s victims said after the verdict.

Jaclyn McLaren pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of luring, possession of child pornography and making explicit material available to people under 18 and people under 16.

She will now spend two years behind bars, and must register as a sex offender for the rest of her like and undergo “sexual treatment”.

She has also been banned from having any contact with her victims and their families and will not be allowed near playgrounds for ten years after she is released from prison.

2. Two-month old baby in a pram pushed into oncoming traffic in Melbourne.

A two-month-old baby in a pram has been pushed into the path of a car in Melbourne which swerved to avoid hitting the infant.

The incident occurred about between 12pm and 12:30pm on Saturday at Packenham, but police say they are yet to determine exactly what happened.

The driver, believed to be behind the wheel of a white Ford Falcon or similar, managed to avoid the pram, and the baby and a woman were taken to hospital without any injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain a mystery, and police are appealing for the driver of the car and any witnesses to come forward with any information.

3. The boyfriend of a pregnant woman found dead in her home has been charged.

The boyfriend of a young woman found dead at a Sydney home has been charged with contravening an apprehended domestic violence order, AAP reports.

Hayley Mcclenahan-Ernst, who was reportedly pregnant, died at a Kingswood home despite efforts from paramedics on Sunday.

Police say they were called to the home shortly after midnight.

The 21-year-old’s death is being treated as suspicious, and Task Force Fielding has been set up to investigate.

“Can not believe the news I just received,” Christine Jutta Chaffey posted on Facebook.

“An amazing beautiful… friend has passed away too soon.”

Superintendent Greg Peters on Sunday said it was thought the woman and the 21-year-old man were in a relationship but that he didn’t know if they lived together.

He would not say if the young woman had suffered any injuries and told reporters a post-mortem examination would hopefully be performed on Monday.

“We don’t know what’s caused the death,” he said.

“There were a number of people in the house at the time and they are assisting us with our inquiries.”

The man was charged after being questioned at St Mary’s police station.

He was refused bail and is due to appear in Penrith Local Court on Monday.

4. A 12-year-old boy is accused of stabbing a 10-year-old ‘over a pair of shoes’.

A 12-year-old boy has been denied bail after he allegedly stabbed a 10-year-old boy in Sydney, AAP reports.

The boy, who cannot be named, is accused of stabbing the younger boy in the torso during a robbery on Saturday afternoon in Waterloo.

It’s alleged the boy was trying to steal a pair of Nike Air Max TNs from the younger boy at the time of the assault.

The boy appeared before the Parramatta Children’s Court on Sunday, where the magistrate denied his bail. The boy is charged with assault with intent to rob, causing wounding.

The victim was taken to Prince Of Wales Children’s Hospital in a stable condition, and has since been discharged.

Three boys were arrested shortly after the stabbing, but two of them, aged 16 and 12, were released without charge.

Several family members or supporters of the accused attended the brief hearing in Parramatta, with one telling reporters the boy was “going good”.

The accused will next appear before Bidura Children’s Court on May 23.

5. Woman’s body found inside a tent in the Blue Mountains.

Police are investigating after a woman’s body was discovered inside a tent in the Blue Mountains in New South Wales, 7 News reports.

Authorities were called to the campsite at around 11:30am yesterday after they received reports of the deceased woman. A camping stove was also found inside the tent.

The woman is believed to be in her 20s, but has not yet been identified.

It is not yet known if the woman’s death is being treated as suspicious.

6. Melania Trump goes sans head scarf in Saudi Arabia, two years after Trump criticised Michelle Obama for doing the same.

Ignoring President Donald Trump’s past admonition, US first lady Melania Trump did not cover her head in Saudi Arabia on the opening leg of his first international tour since taking office.

Two years ago, Trump criticised then-first lady Michelle Obama’s decision to go bare-headed on a visit with her husband.

“Many people are saying it was wonderful that Mrs Obama refused to wear a scarf in Saudi Arabia, but they were insulted. We have enuf enemies,” Trump tweeted at the time, including a short-hand spelling for “enough”.

Under the kingdom’s strict dress code for women, Saudi women and most female visitors are required to wear a loose, black robe known as an abaya, in public. Most women in Saudi Arabia also cover their hair and face with a veil known as the niqab.

But head coverings aren’t required for foreigners and most Western women go without.

While Mrs Trump dressed conservatively on Saturday in a long-sleeved, black pantsuit accented with a wide, gold-coloured belt, her below-the-shoulder brown hair blew in the breeze at King Khalid International Airport in the capital city of Riyadh.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, a senior White House adviser who is also accompanying her father, also left her head uncovered.

Do you have a story to share with Mamamia? Email us news@mamamia.com.au