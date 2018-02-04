Hold onto your couture hats.

Forget coming up with a plot, the back story behind the third Sex and The City film almost has more drama than the series ever did.

To summarise – Kim Cattral has bowed out of making a third film, basically saying, “SJP? I don’t know her.”

So now Sarah Jessica Parker is all like: “Well, guess we’ll just have to kill off Samantha and make a sequel anyway because THAT’S WHAT THE PEOPLE WANT”.

Well not exactly. But let us explain.

This week, Sarah Jessica Parker responded to claims made by Kim Cattral late last year that she never considered her SATC co-stars friends, saying she was “just heartbroken.”

“We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your persona,” Cattral told Piers Morgan in October.

Pointing to their difference in age and the fact she doesn't have children nor live in New York City anymore like the others, Cattral said their common interests were few.

"The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

But SJP was not having it.

“I found it very upsetting because that’s not the way I recall our experience,” Parker told talk show host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live this week.

“It was a professional experience, but it became personal because it was years and years of our lives, so I’m hoping that that eclipses anything that’s been recently spoken. … That many years spent doing something so special that people had a connection with, it is such a privilege.”

Cattral has been outspoken in her refusal to do a third Sex and the City film.

Listen to the Mamamia Out Loud team discuss why Sex and the City is such an enduring success.

"That was part of turning 60… I feel that the show is the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies. I haven’t killed Samantha. I have released Samantha.”

While no Sam would have once meant no film, Parker has strongly suggested the unbelievable - the film may well go ahead without the sex-positive PR queen we all love. And while it's not yet 100 per cent confirmed, that option is looking more and more likely.

“I think once everybody has thoroughly experienced the grieving process, then Michael Patrick [King, the executive producer,] can go back and ponder what he might want to do and how he might want to proceed,” Parker said.

She added VERY tellingly: "That’s the most clear answer I’ve given yet!"

There's talk that Samantha, who survived breast cancer in a previous series of the show, may be killed off and replaced with fresh blood. Cattral seemed to actually think that was a good idea.

She's taken to Twitter to suggest recasting Samantha - aka, herself - with Sofia Vergara or Tiffany Haddish.

Oh boy. Do we even want a SATC film without the awesome foursome? Do we want the film at all? Looks like we are getting it either way.