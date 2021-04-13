Seth Rogen, James Franco, and the consequences of Hollywood bro culture.

For decades, Hollywood 'frat packs' have come and gone.

The most recent, colloquially known as Team Apatow because of their frequent collaborations with Judd Apatow, ruled comedy in Hollywood throughout the 2010s.

A progression of the 90s circle involving Ben Stiller, Owen and Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn and co, the newer group of comedic pals included Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera and Dave Franco.

You know their movies: Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, Superbad are just a few.

For years, the actors worked and played together. Their identity was based on toilet humours, self-deprecation, weed and 'bro culture'.

At the time, it was mostly endearing - after all, there's nothing we like better than famous people who don't take themselves too seriously - but as time has gone on, that same 'bro culture' has found itself under fresh scrutiny.

Many women with experience working with members of this friendship circle have come forward with stories of toxicity and feeling unsafe on set.

Some have spoken of feeling like to speak up would be pointless, or damaging to their own careers.

There was a persistent rumour that Emma Watson "stormed off" the set of This Is the End. The 2013 film, which starred Rogen, Cera and Hill, followed a group of Los Angeles celebrities after they became trapped in Franco's house amid the apocalypse.

During production on the film, a user on blogging platform Tumblr alleged Watson walked off the set of the film, following an uncomfortable encounter with actor Channing Tatum, while filming a scene in which he appeared in only underwear.

Watson leaving had allegedly made her the butt of the joke among the male actors on set, and began the enduring rumour that Watson was unable to take a joke.

In March 2021, Rogen was asked about the incident in an interview. He said it did happen, but it wasn't the end of his friendship with Watson.

He later clarified his comments on Twitter, saying he'd realised the narrative was unfairly negative towards Watson, who was simply standing up for herself and her boundaries.

"A recent interview I gave… misrepresents what actually happened," he wrote in a statement.

"Emma Watson did not 'storm off the set' and it's s***ty that the perception is that she did."

Rogen acknowledged Watson voiced her concerns the scene had changed "drastically" from what had originally been planned and they came to an agreement that she didn't have to do the scene.

"When I tried to break legal contract & quit Disaster Artist because James Franco is a sexual predator, they tried to bribe me with a bigger acting role," she claimed on Instagram.

"I cried and told them that that was the exact opposite of what I wanted, that I didn't feel safe working with a f***ing sexual predator."

Yi also claimed Rogen "definitely knows about the bribe and why I quit".

Michelle Macedo, who starred in 2017 Franco film Blood Heist, said Yi's statement had given her courage to share her own experience, which she says left her with PTSD.

In 2018, five women accused Franco of sexual misconduct. In January 2021, he reached a settlement in a lawsuit that alleged he intimidated his students into sexual situations.

He's also been accused of bullying on set by Freaks and Geeks co-star Busy Philipps, who recalled in her memoir being thrown to the ground by Franco.

Philipps surmised exactly why she - and many other women - did not immediately speak out when they found themselves in such scenarios.

"That's how a boys' club works. I already knew there was no sense in trying to express to Judd and Paul [Fieg] how humiliating it had been on set. How James continuously made me uncomfortable and got away with," she wrote in her memoir This Will Only Hurt a Little.

"I was a girl who could work within the incredibly sexist system that was set up, a girl who could take it. Men love a woman who laughs at the joke, especially if the joke is at her expense.

"No matter what, I was working in a boys' club, and that's just the way things were."

Many of these stories are not new, yet the 'frat pack' on-set antics and toxicity continued for years and years.

This particular 'frat pack' may have disbanded now. We actually don't know the current status of their friendship group, but they certainly aren't constantly on screen together anymore.

However, they're also not openly discussing the damage caused by the environments they allegedly created on set, addressing the intimidation women experience when toxic masculinity is celebrated or publicly condemning the many allegations against Franco.

For decades, various 'frat packs' have provided intrigue and entertainment to fans, but hopefully, we're wiser now to the problems that may exist beyond the jokes.

