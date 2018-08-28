News
baby

Serena Williams asked for hilarious parenting stories and Twitter sure delivered.

Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia threw up on her during a flight, proof that parenting is the greatest equaliser.

The tennis legend shared the story on Twitter and called for other parents to share their (hilarious) parenting stories using the hashtag #ThisMama, and Twitter users did not disappoint.

Parents responded with a bunch of funny, ridiculous, terrifying and often gross stories.

Right off the bat, we were gifted this:

And these hilarious stories:

We’ve lumped all the poo and vomit stories together, so maybe skip this part if you’re eating?

And finally, the sweetest thing you’ll see today. OUR HEARTS:

Kimbo 2 years ago

The last story is the best thing I've read for a long time ❤️

Rush 2 years ago

Same... 23 homes, that’s just heartbreaking. Glad he found his family!

