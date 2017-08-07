Serena Williams' 50s themed baby shower was as star studded as you'd expect.

Tennis player Serena Williams has celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child at a 50s-themed baby shower. And yes, there are photos.

The Florida event was attended by celebrities including Eva Longoria and Ciara, as well as Destiny’s Child alumni Kelly Rowland and La La Anthony.

Williams, 35, shared a photograph on Instagram showing the group in 50s attire, complete with poodle skirts and saddle shoes.

She wrote: “When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s.

“Even then they had your back.”

The 23-time grand slam singles champion announced in April that she and her fiance Alexis Ohanian were expecting a baby.

The baby is due in the (northern) autumn.

