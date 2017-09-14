Serena Williams talks 'complicated birth' as she shares the first photo of her daughter.

Almost two weeks after the tennis champ welcomed her first child into the world, Serena Williams has shared the very first photo.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., born on September 1, 2017 weighing in at almost 2.8kg.

Baby Alexis is named after her father (and Williams’ fiancé), 34-year-old Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena also shared a video of her pregnancy journey, and said the family of three had to stay in the hospital for six days after Alexis’ birth due to “complications”.

“It’s been a long time…” Serena says in the video, holding her daughter.

“We had a lot of complications but look who we got… we got a baby girl!”

“We came in as two, out as three,” Ohanian can be heard saying in the background.

LISTEN: What to expect when taking your baby home from the hospital for the first time.

The video – which was shared on Serena’s Instagram stories and Youtube – documents Serena’s entire pregnancy, from the moment doctors told her she was pregnant to the moment baby Alexis arrived.

It even included a cheeky video of Serena with her Australian Open trophy, which she won just two weeks after she learned she was expecting.

She captioned the video, "No-one knows I'm 8 weeks pregnant".

Alexis Jr. was born in the middle of the US Open tournament, which Serena missed for the first time in almost 20 years.

READ MORE: