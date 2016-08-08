Serena Williams' great advice for Aussie swimmer sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell.

Over the weekend a couple of Aussie sisters made history at the Rio Olympics.
Aside from breaking the standing world record as part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team, Cate and Bronte Campbell also became the first Australian sisters to win gold in the same event.
It was a dream come true 15 years in the making for the Brisbane siblings to stand side-by-side on the poolside podium, but later in the week the two will likely go head-to-head inthe 50m and 100m freestyle finals.
“Oh that’s cool. Well I hope they can get gold and silver — I always root for sisters. As long as there are no Americans in there. They’ve just got to leave it all out in the pool and once they get out of the pool, family first.”
Cate and Bronte — who are 24 and 22, respectively — began swimming together when they were just nine and seven, getting up at 6.30am to walk to the swimming pool together.
“This has been a dream for so long and it’s come true,” their mother Jenny told the Seven Network after their joint win.
“It almost seems unbelievable that I have two daughters who stood at the top of the podium at the [Olympics], doing what they used to talk about doing 15 years ago.”
Older sister Cate is tipped to win the individual events, but we get the impression Bronte will be over the moon for her.
Good luck guys!
Meanwhile, these are the other female Aussie Olympians we’ll be keeping an eye on:
