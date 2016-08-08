Serena Williams' great advice for Aussie swimmer sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell.

Over the weekend a couple of Aussie sisters made history at the Rio Olympics.

Aside from breaking the standing world record as part of the 4x100m freestyle relay team, Cate and Bronte Campbell also became the first Australian sisters to win gold in the same event.

It was a dream come true 15 years in the making for the Brisbane siblings to stand side-by-side on the poolside podium, but later in the week the two will likely go head-to-head inthe 50m and 100m freestyle finals.