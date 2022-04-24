"Is this the end for Christine?" 9 things we learnt from Selling Sunset season 5.

Warning: this post contains spoilers for season five of Selling Sunset.

This post also deals with the topic of miscarriage and stillbirth and might be triggering for some readers.

Selling Sunset is back!

The Oppenheim Group are on our screens again and there are plenty of plotlines to unpack.

The hit Netflix series has become a sensation across the world, thanks to mesmerising multi-million dollar mansions, glamorous cast members and lots of drama.

The show was released this week, so of course, we spent our weekend watching the entirety of season five - and we were left with lots of questions. And in a Selling Sunset first, there is a reunion special on the horizon...

So without further ado, here's everything we've learned since watching season five of Selling Sunset.

1. Inside Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's relationship.

When season five commenced, viewers were immediately introduced to the relationship between Chrishell and Jason. The pair were together for over five months last year, and when they 'hard launched' the relationship on Instagram, the entertainment world went wild.

And there was plenty of love to see on screen in season five.

But by the final episodes, things were unravelling.

Jason confirmed the split on his Instagram Stories in December 2021, writing: "While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another."

Chrishell gave a bit more insight into why they split, saying it was their feelings about having kids that was the catalyst.

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for a family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward. Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes. All of that being said, navigating this public terrain is difficult and I am just trying my best."

Months down the track, viewers got to see the bigger picture.

Nearing the end of season five, Jason made the decision that he didn't want any children, leaving Chrishell single again, as she wants to be a mother.

Image: Instagram @chrishell.stause Sharing the news with cast member Emma Hernan, Chrishell was visibly upset.

"We are done, we broke up. I'm just disappointed. I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it. He was a very proud bachelor for his whole life, and I didn't change him. I was so happy. I'm 40, I don't know what the future holds now. It's a lot to process," she said through tears.

As for more details on the end of the relationship, we'll have to wait for the Selling Sunset reunion...

2. Selling Sunset's new realtor Chelsea Lazkani was a breath of fresh air.

New agent Chelsea Lazkani has breathed new life into Netflix's reality TV show, according to viewers.

From her close bond with resident 'villain' Christine Quinn, her amazing wardrobe/fashion moments and her high-end clientele, Chelsea was the perfect fit.

Some quick background on Chelsea is that she is married to Jeff Lazkani and together they have two children. The British-Nigerian realtor grew up in London and has some impressive experience in selling luxury real estate.

And although she was Christine's buddy this season, Chelsea said to PEOPLE that she hopes to make connections with all the other ladies too. Whether Christine's a fan of that, we will see...

"I just adore Christine. We have such a great relationship," Chelsea said. "I understand they may have had drama, but I am here to form my own unique relationships. Emma and I have a very special connection. I think the world of Chrishell. To be honest with you, I just have a budding relationship with all the girls. I'm still getting to know some of them."

3. Christine Quinn's future on Selling Sunset and her role in The Oppenheim Group is up for debate.

At the tail-end of season five, one of the major plotlines was the accusation that Christine had attempted to bribe a seller into working with her instead of Emma. It is a claim that Christine has denied.

And along with all the drama and fractured friendships with the rest of the cast, Christine's future at The Oppenheim Group hasn't been looking too good.

To get to the bottom of the issue, Mary and Jason organised a meeting with Christine to unpack the allegations further. But Christine didn't show up.

In response, Jason said: "Christine was one of the first agents I hired, I saw intelligence and wit, and I thought if she could direct her energies into real estate and not towards drama or vindictiveness, she could have been so successful. Because I care for her. I can care for someone and hope the best for them, without them sitting in my office."

Of course, things were left up in the air with Mary saying - "What are you going to do? Is this the end for Christine?"

Which was then met with dramatic music and a cutaway to the next scene!

And from the looks of Christine's new Instagram announcement, it looks like she may be the one deciding to step away from The Oppenheim Group.

Over the weekend, it was announced she and her tech entrepreneur husband are starting a new company called RealOpen.com.

In the caption, she said - "Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO? It took over a year of hard work and tenacity to create this platform and patent-pending technology to revolutionise the housing market. We work with buyers, sellers, and agents."

It's not a complete surprise, considering Christine told Chelsea in a season five conversation that she was thinking of leaving anyway to start up her own brokerage.

But could Christine's departure from Selling Sunset make viewers leave too?

4. Emma Hernan said she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya.

In what was arguably one of the best revelations from the show, Emma said she once matched with Ben Affleck on the celebrity dating app Raya.

She said to Chrishell that she declined several of Affleck's date invitations, saying this all occurred shortly before he rekindled with JLo.

"He may or may not have been texting me. He may or may not have asked to grab a coffee a few times. We have the Boston connection, so that was his opening pickup line. It was very sweet."

As for why she turned Affleck down, Emma said she thought he could have been "a f**kboy".

Emma also showed her message thread to Chrishell. But in the days since the show has aired, Affleck has denied that he was on the dating app shortly before meeting JLo, saying he hadn't been active on Raya "for years".

Image: Instagram @emmahernan / Getty.

5. Mary Fitzgerald is rising on up.

Early on we saw that Mary had been appointed to fill in the new managerial position at The Oppenheim Group, where she's now responsible for keeping an eye on the rest of the ladies in the office and their work.

But there's another reason why Mary received the role.

In season four, we heard the news that a new branch of The Oppenheim Group was being formed in Orange County/Newport Beach. As Jason Oppenheim had been spending far more time down at the Orange County office, he needed someone in charge in Los Angeles.

...We may be reading into this too much, but we reckon an Orange County spin-off season could be a go!

6. Maya Vander sadly experienced a miscarriage at 38 weeks.

During filming for season five, Maya Vander experienced a late-term miscarriage. Her son - who she named Mason - was stillborn at 38 weeks into Maya's pregnancy.

In December in 2021, Maya shared the news on her Instagram page saying "it was the hardest day of my life".

"I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

Reflecting on the day, Maya said to parents.com: "The doctor could not find the heartbeat, and they rushed me to an ultrasound, which confirmed that I lost my baby. I was in a complete shock. I called my husband hysterical, and the doctors were devastated as well."

Maya then gave birth vaginally, and sadly her husband couldn't be with her during the delivery as he had COVID at the time. Her husband was eventually allowed to come and hold his son.

In the months since, Maya acknowledged just how difficult it has been, but that she feels she needs to get through each day for the sake of her family.

"Every day is better in a sense that I am not falling apart. I am busy with my two children, my husband, work. We have a great support system - family and friends. We are going to therapy. The questions are there, the mixed emotions are there," she explains. "But I have to push through in order to function. I find it helpful to know that I am not alone."

7. Maya Vander also announced she is leaving The Oppenheim Group.

It's sad to say that Selling Sunset's voice of reason and no-nonsense Maya Vander has decided to leave.

After landing a great $12.5 million dollar deal for The Oppenheim Group, Maya decided it was a good ending note.

She told the other agents: "At the end of the day I know I have to take a break from bouncing to LA and I'm gonna miss you guys. LA will always be home. It is, in a way, closing a chapter and it's bittersweet. But at the same time, I’m very excited to focus on what’s really important in life, which is my family."

Given what she has experienced, Maya recently said the decision came down to wanting to be closer to her family in Miami, given she was flying back and forth for work prior.

She has since set up her own real estate business, called the Maya Vander Group.

8. We saw all the action at Heather Rae El Moussa's bridal shower and wedding.

Heather's bridal shower looked spectacular, but it was a certain floral arrangement that gained the most attention.

Early in the season, Heather decided that Christine would not be invited to her bridal shower or wedding, given Christine had made some negative comments about Heather's relationship with her now-husband to the press.

Christine was upset by the lack of invitation, so she sent Heather a giant rose floral display, which arrived at the bridal shower. And it was full on to say the least. We'll leave it up to the viewers whether you think it was sent with best intentions or not...

Image: Netflix.

The other girls were not impressed, as they thought Christine was trying to steal the spotlight.

Reflecting on her rocky relationship with Christine, Heather said to Page Six, "She did not get an invite to the wedding. I am big on loyalty, I'm big on friendships and trust, and I do not trust her. I don't think she's a loyal person."

As for Heather's big day, it was showcased in the final episode of season five, where she wed fellow reality TV personality Tarek El Moussa.

"It was just so magical. Better than we even expected it to be. We are exhausted, but so happy at the same time," she said to PEOPLE.

Tarek has two kids from a previous relationship, and Heather said being a stepmother has been a joy.

"I never knew I could feel love like I have for the kids and for Tarek. They've given me a family. They've opened my heart up so much and made me more patient, and loving and understanding."

9. We're getting a reunion episode!

Selling Sunset fans - you are in for a treat - because for the first time, we're going to get a reunion special. The reunion is currently being filmed this weekend in Los Angeles and will feature the full cast.

And who better to host the reunion than Queer Eye's fashion expert Tan France, according to E! News.

As for what viewers can expect, cast member Emma Hernan told Women's Health, "You see a decent amount of what happens on camera, but a lot more happens behind the scenes. People deserve answers. People become very invested in the show, and these are our real lives!"

Newbie Chelsea said: "I'm actually just really excited. Once all the girls have watched the season, I think people's opinions and emotions and things kind of heighten and change and evolve. There's going to be a lot of difficult conversations the girls want to have, and I'm just excited to have them so we can clear the air."

The Selling Sunset reunion will air on Netflix on Friday 6th May 2022.

What has been your favourite moment from Selling Sunset season five? Let us know in the comments below.

If this has raised any issues for you or if you would like to speak with someone, please contact the Sands Australia 24 hour support line on 1300 072 637.

You can download Never Forgotten: Stories of love, loss and healing after miscarriage, stillbirth, and neonatal death for free here.



Feature Image: Netflix.