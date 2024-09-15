Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.

Selling Sunset's Mary Bonnet has shared a harrowing story, one that only too many women are familiar with.

From an excerpt in her new memoir obtained by PEOPLE, Selling Sunshine, Bonnet opens up about her traumatic experience with sexual assault a decade ago.

In the chapter, titled 'Rock Bottom', Bonnet describes the details of a Memorial Day from 10 years ago, where she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a man she refers to in the book as 'Joe'. And what she describes is every woman's nightmare.

Bonnet describes being invited to Joe's Los Angeles home, where her plan was simple: to "go out with a fun group" and be joined by another mutual friend.

That's not what ended up happening.

Mary Bonnet at the 2024 Espys. Image: Getty Images