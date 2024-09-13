Divorce, drama and Instagram callouts: All the Selling Sunset gossip in one place.

Get ready to reassess everything you know about normal office attire because Selling Sunset is back for another inappropriately dressed season.

Season eight is intense! The faves are all back selling fancy houses and whizzing around their desks on overpriced office chairs, but there's also some rather serious stuff that unfolds: from a claim Chelsea Lazkani's husband is cheating to a nasty rumour surfacing about Emma Hernan.

Oh, and Mary Bonnet and Jason Oppenheim's precious dog Niko passed away and it was just as heart-punching as you'd expect.

So much happened in the new season, but it's been equally dramatic off-screen. Yep, the girlies have been arguing about it on Instagram long before the episodes even dropped on Netflix.

This is all the gossip that's sprung from season eight of Selling Sunset.

Chelsea filed for divorce from her husband after filming.

The fallout from Bre Teisi's cheating claims had real-life consequences: Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani are getting a divorce.

Back in March, TMZ reported that Chelsea had filed for divorce citing the old chestnut of 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split. She requested 'joint physical and legal custody' and 'spousal support'.

Chelsea has also wiped Jeff from her Instagram page.

The decision to divorce Jeff was hinted at in the season eight finale, when Chelsea was seen taking off her wedding ring in a confessional.

"I think this needs to come off. The foundation I built… is something I thought I would be building for years to come. I would have fought to the very end for my marriage," she said.