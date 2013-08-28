News
lifestyle

Selfies at serious places: the latest selfie craze.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Duck face. Peace and pout. The ‘I’m winking at myself  in the mirror because I’m a babe’ selfie.

Just when you think the selfie epidemic couldn’t become ANY worse (and yes, the term ‘selfie’ has officially been added to the online Oxford dictionary), there comes a new type.

The ‘I’m visiting a place of historical importance or tragedy’ selfie. Don’t believe us? There’s a whole tumblr dedicated to people taking photos of themselves at places of serious events.

From Grandma’s funeral to gas chambers in Auschwitz, it appears no place is selfie safe anymore. I mean, who doesn’t visit the 9/11 site, smile for the camera and hashtag it #hungover? Of course. 

Check out more of the awkward pics at selfiesatseriousplaces.tumblr.com.

What’s your take on this latest selfies at serious places craze? Disturbing, disrespectful or just cringeworthy? 

