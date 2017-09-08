This woman posted what she thought was an innocent selfie. And then Twitter blew up.

In a digital realm of selfies and social media, it doesn’t take much talent or intent to become a worldwide phenomenon for the most fleeting of seconds.

A Twitter user who goes by the name of Alyssa, from Louisiana, USA, is well-versed in this fact. After posting what appears to be a fairly innocent selfie at first glance, she has been the sole catalyst for Twitter blowing up and users losing their minds. At her messy room.

After uploading a mirror selfie of herself before heading out for the night, Alyssa captioned the photo, “going to dinner because I needed an excuse to wear this”.

Before long, the image had been re-tweeted more than 4,000 times and liked more than 10,000 times. The majority of the attention, however, was directed at how particularly messy her room was behind her.

“Good lord look at that room. I pray for whoever marries you,” one user wrote.

Another just took matters into their own hands, photoshopping her body into another, clean room.

And other users were absolutely convinced they had found at rat amongst the clothes.

Despite the attention, Alyssa was amused at her momentary viral fame and suggested that the room in question wasn’t even hers.

“My brother is gonna [sic] be so impressed when I tell him I’m a meme. He’s never gonna [sic] clean his room again,” she wrote.

The increased follower count and new-found internet fame meant an unfazed Alyssa also took advantage of her reach, writing on the platform,”what an optimal moment to post these beautiful pictures of me,” alongside a collage of selfies.

And as for the rat?

“There ain’t no gotdamn [sic] mouse in my room my cat too hungry for that sh*t,” she said.