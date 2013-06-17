Celeb News: Daughter to Shane Warne, "Dad take it down".

1. Good Morning, Shane Warne style.

“Dad, take this down.”

Those were the wise words of Summer Warne, Shane Warne’s 11-year-old daughter, after the ex-cricketer tweeted a semi-naked picture of himself along with the caption “Morning…”.

Along with his daughter, Warnie’s followers and Twitter users were swift to respond with criticism of his ‘Bedroom eyes’ selfie.

@NAJOTO That should come with a warning — Katie BradfordCrozie (@katieabradford) June 16, 2013

Warnie later tweeted, “Hope everyone has had a wonderful day/night happy UK Father’s Day to all the dads out there Remember,never lose your sense of humour !!!”

The tweet comes a day after Hurley slammed the production of Shane Warne: The Musical written by Offspring actor, Eddie Perfect.

“Mystified how supposedly decent actors can make a ‘fun’ musical about (Shane Warne) with subject matters guaranteed to make his 3 kids cry…”, Hurley tweeted.

Well, Warnie’s already taken care of that hasn’t he?

3. Well played Taylor Swift, well played.

Remember when Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s VMA acceptance speech by saying Beyonce had the best music video of all time?

Well, Swift has retaliated with a perfectly timed tweet to congratulate the singer on the birth of his daughter.

The tweet, which garnered over 7,000 retweets has since been deleted and there is debate over whether it is real or fake. Either way, makes you want to follow her on Twitter.

4. Forget winning an Oscar – Ben Affleck says THIS is his greatest accomplishment.

5. Paris Jackson learns the identity of her biological father.

There are reports this morning that Paris Jackson attempted suicide after learning Prince is not her full biological brother as she previously thought.

According to The Sun: “Paris has always wanted to believe Michael was her dad, but was aware that wasn’t really the case.

“She was convinced her and Prince were full siblings. She always idolised him. Hearing that she wasn’t started a downward spiral.”

Paris was admitted to hospital after cutting her wrists and taking an overdose of pills earlier this month on June 5 and was reportedly told the news to prepare for the ongoing court case involving the Jackson family and the concert firm, AEG.

6. Curtis Stone has shared his wedding photos with the world – for free. Click here to see the gorgeous pics.

7. Joan River’s naked dare.

Joan Rivers has dared her Fashion Police co-host, Guiliana Rancic to appear naked on camera, and Rancic obliged.

The 38-year-old read the last segment of the E! News bulletin in nothing but her birthday suit – the network provided her with three black “censored” boxes to keep the outfit P.G.

The dare came from Joan Rivers, who’s been celebrating her 80th birthday by taking over the network for a week.

8. Ethan Hawke has written a letter to his daughters for Father’s Day – and his advice is beautiful. Click here to read his touching words.

9. Something old, something new, something borrowed, something… really creepy?

What is the perfect way to commemorate your wedding day? A 3d model replica of yourself, natch.

Brides in Tokyo are choosing to immortalize themselves – in 3D – just as they looked on their wedding day.

According the Mail Online, the process involves multiple images of a “person’s or animal’s head from different angles, computers stitching the pictures and data together and a special 3D printer using layers of plaster and ink to mould the 3D sculptures”.

