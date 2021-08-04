SORTED: 16 of the best workouts you can do at home.

Fact: Regular exercise makes us feel really good.

To quote the wise Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.”

But right now, if you’re a regular gym-goer, group class exerciser, hot yoga lover or reformer Pilates person, you might be missing your regular workout routine. A lot.

Social distancing and self-isolation measures recommended by a number of state governments, like working from home and staying indoors, are necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19. But it’s OK to feel down or a bit miffed they’re messing with your fitness levels.

Moving your body in some form, even just for a few minutes a day, is also really important for our mental health during a time when we don’t have access to our regular sources of social connection like work, social sport, parents group or family catch-ups.

So, to get you through, here are 15 at-home workouts you can do while self-isolating.

From high-intensity workouts and no-equipment full-body circuits, to mat Pilates videos and yoga tutorials, you’ll find it all here. BYO motivation.

1. Optus Sport

On the Optus Sport app right now, you can access home fitness workouts tailored by Olympic and Paralympic athletes, like Ian Thorpe, Nic Beveridge, Ellie Cole and Madison de Rozario.

If you're an Optus customer, you probably already have access included as part of your plan! If not, you can download the Optus Sport app and get 10 free workouts to get a feel for it. Just look under the Optus Sport Fitness tab to find them. The variety of workouts keeps you engaged every day - from yoga to strength to core to dance to cardio.

2. Kirsty Godso @kirstygodso

Kirsty is a Nike Master Trainer, which would suggest her workouts might be hard.

Yes, you’ll see a lot about high-intensity circuits and plyometric jumping squats, but her most recent workouts are genius for doing at home because the only piece of equipment required is… a pair of socks.













3. Tiffiny Hall @tiffhall_xo

The former Biggest Loser trainer shares gym and at-home workouts that focus on getting it done quick. Some of her videos require equipment like dumbbells, but check out her most recent video: all you need is your couch or coffee table, and a broomstick.





4. Cassey Ho @blogilates

Want quick 10-minute Pilates workout videos for all fitness levels? You’ll find them on Cassey Ho’s Instagram account. You can also check out her YouTube account Blogilates for heaps more video tutorials.













5. Keep It Cleaner @keepitcleaner

Founded by Aussie entrepreneurs Steph Claire Smith and Lauren Henshaw, the Keep It Cleaner Instagram account is doing some live free workouts at the moment. They’re also posting quick at-home instructional videos you can save and do in your living room.













6. Adriene Mishler @adrienelouise

Yoga with Adriene is one of the most popular online yoga teachers in the world. Find practices on her Instagram, and full, free tutorials on her YouTube channel.









7. Bridie Walker @she_moves_

Bridie is the South Australian Lady Startup behind She Moves, an online community for women who want to feel better, without all the usual fitness bullsh*t. Think home workouts for women who aren’t really into working out. Bridie shares mobility exercises and minimal equipment workouts on Instagram, and also has online videos on her website.









8. Rebecca Louise @rebeccalouisefitness

Follow Rebecca if you’re into at-home workouts. No equipment. Just a yoga mat (or a soft bit of floor).













9. Kayla Itsines @kayla_itsines

Kayla is the queen of at-home workouts. The Bikini Body Guide founder has a subscription workout app called Sweat, but she also shares great tutorial videos on her Instagram account that can be modified for all fitness levels.













10. Kelsey Wells @kelseywells

As one of the trainers on the Kayla Itsines Sweat app, you know Kelsey’s workouts will be intense. That said, you can use her Instagram fitness videos at your own pace, in the comfort of your own home.













11. Joe Wicks @thebodycoach

Joe Wicks a.k.a The Body Coach is worth following just for his British accent and hilarious recipe and baby content. He also shares great high-intensity workouts on Instagram and YouTube.













12. Henny Moody @henny_moody

If you’re after an at-home workout that will make you sweat, Henny’s Instagram account is for you. Right now, she’s sharing a bunch of full-body, no-equipment workouts that often feature her very good boy doggo, Nanuk.









13. Bianca May Cheah @biancamaycheah

Bianca May Cheah is an entrepreneur who also loves yoga and Pilates. Her fitness content includes very chic yoga practices and Pilates exercises you can do at home.





15. Cristina Horford @cristinacapron

Christina’s workouts are usually great for the gym, but she's also posted a bunch of epic at-home workouts you can try.

Just be prepared to sweat. A lot.





16. Chloe de Winter gochlo_pilates

Chloe's Pilates hurts... in the best way. She offers stretches and classes on her Instagram and free workouts on her Youtube channel.

If you're prepared to feel a burn and work on strength, flexibility, posture and more, Go Chlo Pilates is perfect for you.





