Selena Gomez has stolen Justin Bieber's throne. She just posted the most-liked Instagram photo ever.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been broken up (have they? It’s hard to keep up) for months, but it seems the pair are destined to be perpetual pop culture rivals.

Gomez has just posted a photo to Instagram garnering her the most likes ever in the history of the site, knocking ex-boyfriend Bieber off his previous, comfortable most-liked throne.

Displaying a red top and reddish-copper highlights in her hair, Gomez’s post appears to be an ad for Coca Cola, with Gomez holding an unsubtly Coke-styled bottle labelled with the words, “You’re the spark,” sketched across  These lyrics were taken from her newest single, “Me & the Rhythm.” Gomez captioned the photo, “when your lyrics are on the bottle”.  

The photo has earned the singer 4.2 million likes from her staggering 89.4 followers, also making her the most followed celeb on the app, while her ex combats with a piddly 3.7 million likes from his respective  74.7 million followers.

Gomez gets her carpool karaoke on. Post continues below…

Considering that his original post, captioned “Feels” also featured the once-couple kissing, we would say this is was win for Gomez on both ends.

Come on, Bieber, step up your Insta-game.
