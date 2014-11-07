News
lifestyle

VIRAL: A genius has inserted Seinfeld scenes into footage of Australian politics.

“Well the jerk store called, and they’re running out of YOU!”

Sometimes in Australian politics, that really does feel like all you can say.

Huw Parkinson (the official Australian Genius of the Day), has taken a bunch of famous scenes from Seinfeld, and mashed them with footage of Australian politics.

Something about seeing Kramer saying “What is the DEAL with politics. I don’t get it. Am I right?” in the Australian House of Representatives just makes sense:

Then there’s Elaine rolling her eyes at at Bill Shorten:

And the Soup Nazi yelling at Hugh Riminton!

Watch the video immediately:

Yada yada yada… GENIUS.

