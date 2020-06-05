7 exciting drinks to try if you're looking to do Dry July.

The past few months have taught us many things, from how not to conduct a Zoom meeting (hint: up-your-nostrils is not a great angle) to how to exercise without weights or machines (shout out to YouTube’s yoga and pilates instructors).

In lockdown, we learned that when we’re deprived of everyday pleasures, we find creative ways to make life less boring. As Beyonce’s Lemonade taught us, when life throws you lemons… you squeeze them into a WORK. OF. ART.

Which brings us to Dry July. Each year, thousands of Australians go alcohol-free to raise funds for those affected by cancer. It’s a fantastic cause, and while the idea of going “dry” is easy for some, others find it a little… dry. Especially as we start to go out and reclaim our social lives again.

But having fun is not just for drinkers. With a little creativity, abstaining doesn’t have to boring. If you’re doing Dry July, you may as well do it deliciously.

One of my favourite discoveries in recent months has been Seedlip, the world’s first distilled non-alcohol spirits range. It comes in three expressions: Grove 42 (citrus), Spice 94 (aromatic) and Garden 108 (herbal – my personal favourite).

Whether you’re doing Dry July or just looking for zero-alcohol ideas, these Seedlip creations are genuinely exciting and nowhere near the overly sugary mocktails non-drinkers are usually left with.

1. Weekend brunch: MiNOsa

Seedlip Grove 42 - 50ml

Fresh chilled orange juice - 35ml

Passionfruit pulp - 15ml

Cold soda water to top

It was not so long ago that our weekend brunches were literally just pyjamas on the couch with a glass of OJ and some scraps from the pantry. Now we can see each other again, let’s have a twist on the Mimosa, which would normally be sparkling wine with orange juice.

The MiNOsa is a non-alcoholic alternative that requires just four ingredients, including Seedlip’s Grove 42, which has zero sugar, sweeteners or artificial flavours. It’s natural botanical distillates and extracts, which is so much nicer than sweet syrup. Serve in a flute, stir gently and garnish with an edible flower (from grocers like Harris Farm) or a strawberry.

2. Friday 5pm knock-off: Grove 42 Margarita

Seedlip Grove 42 - 60ml

Agave syrup - 1 tablespoon (or use honey)

Fresh lime juice - 30ml

Ice

One of the hardest parts about going “dry” is the after-work drinks ritual, whether you’re doing it virtually or in person. No one wants to feel excluded because they’re booze-free.

Served in a tumbler or tall glass, this citrus number is indistinguishable from an alcoholic Margarita. Run the lime wedge around the side of the tumbler glass rim, then roll the rim in salt. Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker (or literally whatever you have around - a KeepCup or thermos would do), shake and strain into the tumbler. Garnish with a wheel of lime - and sip up.

3. Lunch/dinner party palate cleanser: Garden Booch

Seedlip Garden 108 - 50ml

Passionfruit Kombucha (Mojo Kombucha)

Ice

Garnish with a sprig of mint

If you’re dipping your toes back into small dinner parties, this kombucha drink is simple sophistication at its finest.

The tang of the passionfruit kombucha is perfectly offset by the fresh, floral tones of Seedlip’s Garden 108 and the sprig of mint. Serve it over ice with a garnish, in a tumbler or tall glass, and take it outside so you can commune with your loved ones... and plant babies.

Who’s boring now, hmm?

4. Winter warmer: Spice Toddy

Seedlip Spice 94⁠ - 50ml

Lemon juice⁠ - 15ml

Manuka Honey⁠ - 15ml

Hot water⁠

Lemon slice

The Hot Toddy is one of those classic winter drinks you’d usually have with whiskey, honey, lemon juice and hot water. You won’t miss the whiskey because the Seedlip Spice 94 is packed with interesting tones: a blend of aromatic Jamaican Allspice berry and cardamom distilled with two barks and bright citrus finish.

Add the Spice 94, lemon juice and Manuka Honey in first, top with hot water and garnish with a lemon slice. It’s the ultimate drink to have by the fire, the heater or snuggled up on the lounge for your nightly MasterChef viewing.

5. Saturday night drinks: Espresso MartiNO

Seedlip Spice 94 - 50ml

Cold brew concentrate - 50ml

Sugar syrup - 15ml

Garnish - three coffee beans

Just putting it out there, the espresso martini is the best cocktail on earth. But what you might not know yet is that it’s just as delicious without vodka and liqueurs. A mix of Seedlip Spice 94 with cold brew coffee and just a touch of sugar syrup will give you the same sweet caffeine buzz. Just shake and double strain, and serve in a coupe glass because you’re a little bit fancy.

And turn up that Spotify playlist nice and loud.

6. Backyard barbecue: Pom Collins

Seedlip Garden 108 - 50ml

Pomegranate juice - 30ml (Bickfords)

Ginger beer - 100ml (Bundaberg Drinks)

Garnish: Thyme sprig

Ice

This take on the classic Tom Collins cocktail packs a visual impact with that gorgeous deep crimson hue from the pomegranate juice. Mix that with the earthy Seedlip Garden 108 (a blend of hand-picked peas and homegrown hay with traditional garden herb distillates) and you have a unique drink that’ll get some “oohs” and “aahs” from your family or close (but still socially distanced) friends.

7. Any night of the week: Seedlip Tonic

Seedlip Grove 42 - 50ml

Premium tonic (like Capi Fever Tree or Strangelove)

Garnish with an orange slice

Easy to make and even easier to drink: This is your humble weeknight saviour after a long day. Whereas soft drinks often have caffeine and sugar that keep you up at night, a Seedlip and tonic drink is the ultimate wind-down drink. Build over ice and garnish as you please. As an extra step, close your eyes, take a sip, and pretend you’re somewhere glamorous like the French Riviera or Italian countryside.

See? Nothing boring about these drinks. We hope you've found some inspiration for Dry July or even just some new ideas to mix up your drinks.

Watch: Learn how to make a Seedlip Kitchen Pantry Sour with Mamamia's Leigh Campbell.

Got a non-alcoholic drink idea to share? Please tell us below.

Feature image: Seedlip.