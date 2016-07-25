News
true crime

Florida has been rocked by a second nightclub shooting.

As many as 17 people have been shot at a nightclub in Fort Myers, Florida, reports suggest.

Fox8 News claims two individuals have been confirmed dead in what is the second mass shooting to happen this year.

The shooting has taken place at local nightclub, Club Blu.

WinkTV said the club was hosting a party for teenagers.

Witness Syreeeta Gary told Fox4 her daughter had to run from a gunman as he fired shots at her and her friend.

It was reported Gary’s daughter was not shot but her friend was hit in the leg as she ran for cover.

The friend has been taken to the hospital and is expected to make a recovery.

More to come.

