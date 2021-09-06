"Do NOT use a chair with wheels." Mamamia reviews the Seat Vibrator sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Katie, who is Mamamia's Sex Editor, reviews the 'Textured Silicone Seat Vibrator' - an external stimulator - by Nasty Gal.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

I was drawn to this sex toy because it essentially claims to give you an orgasm while you're sat on your arse with little to no effort involved. And as a lazy gal, this was sex toy music to my ears.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

It looks absolutely nothing like any other sex toys I've seen before. There's no phallic shape (because it's certainly not intended for penetration), and it has a flat-bottomed base.

Image: Supplied.

It also requires batteries, which triggered a small amount of panic when I was first planning to use this toy. I know batteries are something everyone should have in their house, but I am not one of those forward-thinking domestic angels, and so I stole the batteries out of the TV remote.

I am what I am, folks.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

This buzzer is $82 full-price on Nasty Gal, but being the champions they are, the brand usually has epic sales on. So right now you can pick it up for $32.80.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

Okay, I have a story.

So, it's a seat vibrator, right? So it's intended for use on a chair. Correct? Correct. The idea is to put the vibrator on the chair, sit on top of it (clothed or unclothed) and grind on the vibrations until you reach climax.

Well, the first time testing out the seat vibrator I thought I'd just use the chair I was sitting on. Which was a desk chair. With wheels.

...Let me just say that grinding on a chair with wheels will result in crashes. Specifically, of your face and body, into a desk. So don't do that.

Once I'd overcome the trauma from my crash, I decided to relocate to the bed and instead build a make-shift chair out of pillows. That way, if there were any further accidents, I was surrounded by a soft landing pad.

Some call it creativity, I call it safety.

Here is where I finally understood what and why this random little device exists. The angle is really clever, and the vibrators can be felt by every nerve-ending.

I will say that the sex toy is quite firm and solid (as in there's no give to the structure), so while I thought sitting on it with your legs a little more open would be the best way, the hardness of the toy actually made that quite uncomfortable. So, instead, keep your knees closer together and it will feel much, much better.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Confusing. Surprising. Sturdy.

Image: Supplied.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

6/10.

I think the initial battle with the batteries and desk-crashing chaos, along with having to test and adjust until I found the right position for this toy lost it some marks from me. As I mentioned above, I am incredibly lazy, so this effort was a bit of a turn-off.

However, now I know what I need to do with it, I think it'll become a fairly regular rotation for a quick, easy and strong orgasm.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

To try something different. There aren't many sex toys like this out there, so if you want to shake up your masturbation routine, then chuck in a seat vibrator.

Any final words?

Please don't use a chair with wheels. Learn from my mistakes, people.

