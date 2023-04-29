Kim Kardashian was caught in a lie.

The first trailer for season three of The Kardashians was released this week, and it’s the most drama we’ve seen from the famous family in a long time.

After two seasons of the new show, which attempted to position the women as business owners and elite celebrities, this year, the Kardashians are leaning back into being reality TV stars.

The tears, the fights, the tension is all back, and that's just what we've seen in the trailer.

Watch the trailer for season three of The Kardashians. Post continues after video.

The clip opens with a distressed Kim explaining how she is "not okay" following her highly publicised divorce from rapper Kanye West.

"He has made up the most insane narrative… we stay silent through all the lies, for my kids," she says.

The trailer also confirmed a feud between Kim and Kourtney.

The two sisters, who were reported to have been icy towards each other at the annual family Christmas party in 2022, hinted at a breakdown of their relationship.

"My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity," Kourtney says at one point, referring to her Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored wedding to Travis Barker earlier this year.

Image: Instagram/@kourtneykardash.

It's reported the wedding weekend brought in "$25.4 million USD in media impact value" for the Italian luxury fashion house. Four months later, in September 2022, Kim collaborated with them at Milan Fashion Week.

The relationship between the brand and Kim has seemingly caused friction between the two.

"I'm really confused how this narrative came into her head," Kim says in the trailer.

"I couldn't have been more mindful. I said don't do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding."

We also learned about Khloe's health scare and Kylie's worries about the "beauty standards that [their family] is setting."

Image: Hulu.

What's clear, from the onset, however, is the change in tone following the seasons prior.

Seasons one and two of The Kardashians focused on the family's business ventures and gave viewers a peek into their glamorous lives. There was noticeably less drama.

"They were very big on saying, 'We're stepping away from the drama. We're not reality stars. This is about focusing on our businesses and our events'... [They said] 'That's the old us, we're not gonna do that'," Mamamia's Head of Entertainment Laura Brodnik said on The Spill podcast.

But in season three, the family has made a very pointed decision to return to their roots.

That's where Kim being caught in a lie comes in.

Listen to The Spill where Laura Brodnik and Kee Reece break down Kim Kardashian's lie. Post continues after audio.

Just before the trailer came out, when attending the TIME100 Summit in April, the 42-year-old was asked whether she would consider a life not in front of the camera.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," she responded.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done.

"I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

"I always joke with my mum — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney," she added.

Although, as Laura notes, it's unlikely Kim said that as a statement, the trailer shows just how unlikely her stepping away from the spotlight is.

She's famous for being famous after all!

Season three of The Kardashians comes out on May 25 on Disney+.

Feature Image: Getty/Hulu/Mamamia.