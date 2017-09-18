The bizarre Emmys opener that left everyone in Hollywood stunned.

Months after his unceremonious resignation from the White House, former President Trump press secretary Sean Spicer has returned to the centre stage, this time showing up at the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Appearing alongside host Stephen Colbert during the opening monologue, Spicer wheeled out a White House-style podium before parodying his infamous debut speech as head of communications, declaring to Hollywood, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmy period. Both in person and around the world.”

Spicer struggled to keep a straight face throughout his appearance and was clearly revelling in the opportunity to make fun of himself and his former employer. That or he didn't get that he was the butt of his own joke... but we're pretty confident it was the former.

Audience members couldn't believe what they were seeing, though.

Have a look at all the gorgeous gowns from the Emmys red carpet. Post continues after gallery.

Emmy Awards 2017

Anna Chlumsky, Sarah Hyland and Julie Bowen were captured with their mouths wide open, jaws just about on the floor, while comedian Melissa McCarthy, who spent much of this year parodying Spicer on Saturday Night Live appeared to be nothing short of shocked to her core.

Moments later, Colbert pointed to Spicer and joked, "Melissa McCarthy, everybody. Give it up," before leading the audience in applause.

The 45th President of the United States was referenced a number of times throughout the evening, with Colbert blaming the audience for his election success.

"He was nominated multiple times for Celebrity Apprentice but he never won. Why didn't you give him an Emmy? If he had won an Emmy he probably wouldn't have run for president. So in a way, this is all your fault," the late night television host joked.

When McCarthy's co-star Alec Baldwin took home an Emmy for his performance as Trump on SNL he quipped, "I suppose I should say 'Mr President, here is your Emmy.'"

LISTEN: The Binge breaks down the importance of the Emmys.



READ MORE: