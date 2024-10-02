120 lawsuits and a 9-year-old boy: No one can turn away from this new Sean 'Diddy' Combs' story.

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit with a load of new disturbing allegations in a series of lawsuits set to be filed.

In a press conference, attorney Tony Buzbee announced he is representing 120 accusers who have made allegations against the music mogul , all of which took place between 1991 and this year.

After issuing a call for Diddy's alleged victims to come forward, the attorney stated he received more than 3,000 responses which have been vetted down to 120 credible cases.

"The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn't a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world," Buzbee said at the Texas press conference.

"The wall of silence has now been broken."

The new allegations detailed in the 120 lawsuits against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Out of the 120 victims filing lawsuits, 25 were underage when the alleged abuse happened with some of the youngest victims being 14, 15 and even a 9-year-old boy.

"This individual, who was 9 years old at the time, was taken to an audition in New York City with Bad Boy Records," the attorney stated.

"This individual was sexually abused allegedly by Sean Combs and several other people at the studio in the promise to both his parents and to him himself of getting a record deal."

Bad Boy Records launched the careers of huge acts like Faith Evans and Notorious B.I.G. Combs founded the record company in 1993.

Faith Evans and Diddy performed together in 2016. Image: Getty.