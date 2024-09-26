The signs about Sean Combs were there all along, according to a number of celebrities.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently being held in a jail cell in New York City.

The music mogul was arrested on September 16 and charged with three counts: racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The arrest followed US authorities raiding Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami in March as a part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

This came off the back of the rapper's ex-girlfriend and singer, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, filing a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing him of rape and physical abuse. The couple dated for 10 years until 2018 and Cassie alleged the abuse went on throughout their relationship.

A day after the filing, Diddy settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

In May this year, a video surfaced of Diddy dragging and beating Cassie in a hotel in 2016. In an apology video, the rapper described his actions "inexcusable".

In the lawsuit, Cassie made mention of Diddy holding "freak off" or "FO" parties, which she claims she had to arrange a location and hire sex workers for parties that were filmed.

In the federal documents against Combs, they alleged "freak offs" parties involved people being given illegal narcotics and were frequently recorded without the victims' consent with the recording used to silence victims from speaking out.