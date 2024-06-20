Singer Niykee Heaton’s star was on the rise. Then she entered a room with Diddy and Kanye West.

Back in 2014, Niykee Heaton had the world at her feet with a hit song and record deal.

Finding fast fame after performing covers of hip-hop songs on YouTube that went viral, Niykee (real name Nicolet Aleta Heaton) had a breakout debut single 'Bad Intentions' with Migos, which charted in the top 100.

But the singer hasn't released any new music in several years, seemingly disappearing from the spotlight soon after she burst onto the scene. And now, she's ready to talk about one incident that turned her away from the industry.

An Instagram Live Heaton recorded of herself in June has been circulating online in recent days, in which she alleges she was sexually assaulted by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kanye West at the beginning of her career.

The video has since been reposted on TikTok by West's ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox.

Heaton claims Ye reached out to her to invite her to a studio session to work on music. Niykee believes that the two rappers were "off their s**t" on alcohol and potentially drugs.

At first, there was other women in the studio, but eventually she left to go to bathroom and never returned. This left Heaton in a room with West, an "executive" who works with him, along with Ye's engineer and cousin, and Diddy.

The singer alleges that Kanye and Diddy then started pressuring Heaton to remove her clothes.

"They were like, 'c’mon! It’s just us, we're all just friends let's just see how you look,'" Heaton claimed. From there, she alleges the situation escalated and the rappers started to tear her clothes off as she was backed into the exit door.