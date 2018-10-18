GOOD NEWS: SeaChange will be returning to our TV screens in 2019.

Hello.

Yes.

Something bloody marvellous has just happened.

You see, Channel Nine has decided to reboot SeaChange, the beloved Aussie drama that stole all our beach-dreaming hearts in the late 90s.

Yep, get ready to pack your bags and move to a quaint lil’ coastal village full of quirky small town characters.

The network announced they will be rebooting the series in 2019 at its Upfronts presentation in Sydney on Wednesday.

SeaChange initially aired on the ABC from May 1998 until December 2000. It followed the story of lawyer Laura Gibson (Sigrid Thornton) who moves her family to the small coastal town of Pearl Bay after the breakdown of her marriage.

There she meets the quirky locals, and has a will they/won’t they relationship with Diver Dan (David Wenham) in the first season, and Max Connors (William McInnes) in the second and third seasons.

Both Thornton and John Howard, who played Pearl Bay’s scheming mayor Bob Jelly, have been confirmed to return to the updated version of the show.

The series will focus on old faces and new stories with the tagline: “In 1999, Laura Gibson needed Pearl Bay, but in 2019, Pearl Bay needs Laura Gibson”.

The Channel Nine upfronts also confirmed that Married At First Sight, Love Island, The Voice, Australian Ninja Warrior, and The Block, will be returning next year.