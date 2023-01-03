'Absolutely lost for words.' Everything we know about the fatal Sea World helicopter crash.

Four people have been killed and more than a dozen injured after a Sea World helicopter collided with another, seconds after taking off on the Gold Coast.

On Monday, families watched on as the helicopter, carrying seven people on a Sea World joy flight, took off and collided with another helicopter at Main Beach near Sea World around 2pm.

The helicopter crashed upside down into a sandbar at the water's edge. Four people were killed and three passengers were critically injured.

The three who survived, a woman and two young boys, were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, news.com.au reports.

The second Sea World aircraft landed safely, but the windscreen was damaged and a number of people were injured by glass debris.

"After our initial inquiries, it appears that one has been taking off and one has been landing," Acting Inspector Gary Worrell told reporters.

"As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today and we have three others who are critical in hospital."

Queensland Ambulance supervisor Jayney Shearman said another six patients were treated primarily for glass shrapnel wounds.

"This is very traumatic, and certainly our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of all those involved," she told reporters.

People on jet skis and in boats rushed to help the victims at the sand island before paramedics and police arrived.

"Is he going to crash?"

In video footage of the incident, obtained by 9News, bystanders can be seen watching as the helicopter took off near the theme park.

"Is he going to crash?" a child is heard asking in the video before the collision.



"No!" another voice is heard yelling out.

Watch the 9News report on the collision. Post continues below.

Witness Jonathon James Spagnol said the crash happened after helicopters got too close, with the rear rotor of one sawing off the others.

"Look[s] like one went up and one was coming back in. Chopped the back off the other landed on the sand bar. Was right behind us," he wrote on Facebook.

Another witness, Julie Cannock, reported a huge bang as the aircraft collided.

"Awful watching this happened live in front of us," Cannock said on social media.

"So lucky for the families and boaties on the beach under where they crashed... huge bang as they collided and the rotors flew off and then watched in slow motion as the first chopper crashed to the sand bar... still in shock... so sad for the families on what was supposed to be a lovely days sight seeing tour."

Pilot and father named as first victim.

Ashley Jenkinson, who worked as a chief pilot at Sea World Helicopters, has been named as the first of four victims who lost their lives in the collision.

According to news.com.au, the 40-year-old had just celebrated his son's first birthday in September.

Those who knew him have remembered Jenkinson as a "true legend" and an "amazing pilot", who delivered care packages to those in need during last year's floods.

"This incredible chief pilot performed lots of flights back and forth to people in need, including some very remote areas," his friend, Billie Frank, wrote on Facebook.

"Flying is not an easy task. The concentration and being on point is constant, but as usual, Ash smashed it out of the park to help the flood victims."

Ashley Jenkinson (left). Image: Facebook.

British couple named as the second and third victims.

Queensland Police Acting Inspector Mike Campbell said one of the helicopters crashed and of the seven people on board, four adults including pilot Ash Jenkinson were killed.

He said a 36-year-old woman from Glenmore Park in New South Wales and a 57-year-old and 65-year-old couple from the UK also died.

That couple has now been identified as Ron and Diane Hughes, who were travelling to Australia, one year on from getting married in the UK.

"We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities," a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said, according to The Guardian.

Australian mother named as the fourth victim.

Vanessa Tadros – the fourth victim to be identified – boarded the aircraft with her son Nicholas.

Her 10-year-old son was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to hospital with serious injuries, where family members, including his father who saw the crash happen from the ground, remain by his bedside.

Investigation launched.

In a statement, Sea World Helicopters expressed their shock and deepest sympathy over the incident.

"We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased," a spokesperson said.

"We are cooperating with all the authorities including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and the Queensland Police."

Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) Chief Commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the fatal mid-air collision has begun.

"Transport safety investigators with experience in helicopter operations, maintenance and survivability engineering are deploying from the ATSB's Brisbane and Canberra offices," he said on Monday, hours after the crash.

The investigators will examine the wreckage and map the accident site, as well as gather any available recorded data for analysis and interview witnesses and other involved parties. A preliminary report is expected to be published in the next six to eight weeks.

As investigations continue, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has offered her condolences to all involved.

"My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident," she wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australia was shocked by the incident.

"My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving."

- With AAP.

Feature Image: AAP/Twitter@AlboMP