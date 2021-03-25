"This has been a big wake up call." The most important moments from Scott Morrison's Current Affair interview.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



Criticism surrounding Prime Minister Scott Morrison failing to 'come to the table' and dive into the conversations about sexual assault and workplace harassment have been interrupted, as we all tuned in to see him have a candid conversation on A Current Affair.

Tracy Grimshaw grilled Scott Morrison on his handling of Brittany Higgins' case, the allegations made against Christian Porter and how Parliament House has failed and drastically needs to change.

The interview gave the Prime Minister a platform to respond to questions that many Australian women are asking right now - but these were the four major takeaways from Scott Morrison's Current Affair interview.

Scott Morrison says the conversations surrounding Brittany Higgins' case have been "really hard".

Brittany Higgins has alleged that she was raped at Parliament House by a fellow staffer. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was instantly asked by Tracy Grimshaw who has 'paid the price' for what happened to her.

"Has one person in this place paid a price for what happened to Brittany Higgins and how it was handled? Except for Brittany Higgins."

"I think many people are paying the price," shared Morrison. "And what I mean by that is this: Brittany has, whether willingly or otherwise in drawing attention to this case, has shone a very important light on things far broader. And this has caused great trauma. It has triggered many things. One of the most hard and deeply confronting conversations that I have seen take place here."

"And it's not just happening here, it's happening all around the country. So when I say 'a price', I don't mean in terms of a justice price, it's a price we all have to pay to be a part of these conversations. Because it's really hard. It's really confronting. It's really difficult. But I'm pleased we're having it."

Scott Morrison on realising that what happened to Brittany Higgins is the tip of the iceberg.

"It was truly shocking to hear that this happened, in this place," said Morrison.

"What has become more crystallised in these last five weeks, is that Brittany standing up has caused a very deep and confronting conversation in Australia. We've gone beyond the sheer shock of violent acts and we're starting to deal with some real home truths."