Today Scott Morrison assured women he'd heard their complaints. Then he went off-script.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



On Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison gave a strongly worded speech about hearing and listening to the calls of Australian women over the past month.

"I acknowledge that many Australians, especially women, believe that I haven't heard them," he said.

"And that greatly distresses me. I have been doing a lot of listening over this past month, but not for the first time."

He recounted what he'd learned in recent weeks, the conversations he'd had and the unjust treatment of women right across society, not just in Australia's parliament.

Watch: Prime Minister acknowledges the reaction to his 'as a father' comments. Post continues below video.



Video via ABC.

When his speech was done, he opened up the floor to Canberra's press gallery.

The past month has been a mess for Morrison's government, with new allegations of sexual abuse, harassment and misconduct appearing seemingly weekly since former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins came forward in February to allege she was raped by a former colleague in the office of their boss, Defence Minister Linda Reynolds.

The morning after Higgins made her allegations public, Morrison said he was "shattered". But by his own telling, his approach to the allegation was inspired by a conversation with his wife.

"Jenny and I spoke last night," Morrison said. "And she said to me, 'You have to think about this as a father first. What would you want to happen if it were our girls?'

"Jenny has a way of clarifying things — always has."

