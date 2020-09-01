"My hair was much healthier and glossier." 8 women review Schwarzkopf's new BIO-TECH range.

We've all offered up a little prayer that our dry, damaged hair will somehow repair itself, but sometimes you really just need to get science involved.

This is why we asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel members to road test Schwarzkopf's new BIO-TECH premium haircare range, which includes shampoo, conditioner and treatments to address three different hair needs - Colour, Repair and Pro-Balance; as well as the Restore Oil, which is suitable for all hair types.

The Repair and Colour ranges feature four-in-one specialised treatments that can work as a pre-shampoo, as a conditioner for detangling hair, as a mask for intensive care or as a leave-in treatment.

From our panel's trial, 35 out of 40 women who took part said they would recommend the product to others. Here are the results of their road tests.

Name: Christine

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Repair shampoo and conditioner

The test: "I loved the packaging of the bottles. The shampoo foamed up lovely and was easy to wash my hair with. The scent was appealing and not overpowering. The products were just like using my normal shampoo and conditioner - except the results were amazing. My hair was so much healthier and glossier after using the shampoo and conditioner. I was very impressed and not expecting these results. I didn't think they would make a noticeable difference to the quality of my hair but they did."

Tried and tested tip: "[I'd recommend it for] people with damaged dry hair looking for a range that is affordable and will actually provide quick results."

Name: Lily

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Pro-Balance shampoo and conditioner, Restore Oil

The test: "Overall experience is that I saw instant results with the shampoo and conditioner, my hair felt clean and fresh. This too was the case with the hair oil. I have to blow out my hair after every wash as it dries dirty looking and all three products blew out well from damp hair."

Tried and tested tip: "Hair oil is best added to damp hair that is already brushed so you're not brushing oil through the roots."

Name: Sharonne

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Colour shampoo and conditioner

The test: "The shampoo lathered up well on the second wash and my hair felt super clean at the end. I have heavily coloured and treated hair with both balayage and dyed grey roots which need a touch-up. So I will be using these products to extend the life of the colour until then."

Tried and tested tip: "Try applying the conditioner from ears down to achieve a silky feeling."

Name: Sarah

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Colour shampoo, conditioner and 4-in-1 colour treatment

The test: "I used the shampoo, conditioner and hair treatment to clean and treat my recently dyed hair. I used the treatment as a pre-shampoo as outlined on the container, and also as a conditioner and a mask on other occasions.

"It smelled lovely and fresh and I was amazed at how the products really prolonged the vibrancy of my colour."

Tried and tested tip: "Try shampooing twice - I usually do - and use the treatment as a conditioner occasionally. You can also leave it in a bit longer as a mask."

Name: Karen

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Repair 4-in-1 treatment, shampoo and conditioner

The test: "I used the repair system on my shoulder-length, highlighted hair. The conditioner felt very light which is good as conditioners often feel like a thick coating. The pump dispenser only gives out a small amount, so if you're in a rush then a little patience is needed. But I found them lovely products to use."

Tried and tested tip: "It's best for people who wash their hair frequently. If you find your hair feels heavy after washing, try alternating the products."

Name: Nina

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Colour shampoo, conditioner and 4-in-1 colour treatment

The test: "I wet my hair, used the shampoo, rinsed and then used the conditioner. I found it would work best on colour treated hair or those with damaged hair."

Tried and tested tip: "The leave-in mask can be used in different ways. I substituted the leave-in conditioner (4-in-1 colour treatment) as a mask, leaving it on for three minutes instead of conditioner."

Name: Olivia

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Pro-Balance shampoo and conditioner

The test: "I used these products as part of my usual hair washing routine which I do approximately twice a week. The scent is beautiful - I shampooed my hair about four times just because I loved the smell. My hair didn't feel heavy after rinsing or drying which is huge given that my hair is super thick."

Tried and tested tip: "Absolutely follow the pump instructions on the serum. I have a lot of hair and I only needed two pumps to cover my lengths."

Name: Annie

Product: Schwarzkopf BIO-TECH Repair 4-in-1 treatment

The test: "I generally wash my hair two to three times a week and I've used this treatment mask twice. After using the mask my hair felt soft and I noticed a shine as I dried it. It's easy to use and being in the tub means that none of it goes to waste."

Tried and tested tip: "Only use a small amount of the product and it will make such a difference."

What hair products work for you? Have you tried Schwarzkopf's BIO-TECH range?