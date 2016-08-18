The full list of schools targeted by the vile online pornography forum.

At least 70 Australian schools are found to have been targeted by the sickening online pornography forum.

The vile website, revealed by Mamamia last week, circulates private and nude images of young women without their knowledge or consent. Some are understood to be underage.

The site's anonymous male users describe women as 'sluts' and 'bitches', share the victims' full names, social media pages and locations, and trade their intimate photos off as 'wins'.

Police are now investigating the website, which is hosted overseas.

While the site largely categorises women according to their town or suburb, police said more than 70 schools across Australia have been implicated on the website. Current and former students are reported as being impacted.

Below is the full list of schools identified by state.

New South Wales

Blaxland High School

Colo High School

Eastview High School

Elderslie High School

Elizabeth Macarthur High School

Francis Greenway High School

Grafton High School

Greenpoint Christian College

Holsworthy High School

Ingleburn High School

John Therry Catholic High School

Lake Munmorah High School

Leumeah High School

Lisarow High School

Magdelene Catholic High School

Maitland High School

Mount Annan High NSW

Mullumbimby High School

Plumpton High School

Rutherford Technology High School

South Grafton High School

St Catherine’s Catholic College, Singleton

St Lukes Grammar School

St Patricks College, Campbelltown

The Jannali High School

Thomas Hassall Anglican College

Turramurra High School

Wenona

Wyong High School

Queensland

Allhallows’ School

Caloundra State High School

Cavendish Road State High School

Clontarf Beach State High School

Grace Lutheran College

Kirwan State High School

Matthew Flinders Anglican College

Miami State High School

Ormiston College

Redlands College

Runcorn State High School Wins

Ryan Catholic College

Sheldon College

Southern Cross Catholic College, Redcliffe

Springwood State High School

St Andrews Anglican College QLD

Woodridge State High School

Victoria

Bacchus Marsh Grammar School

Bairnsdale Secondary College

Bayswater Secondary College

Carrum Downs High School

Christian College Geelong- Surf Coast Campus

Frankston High school

Hillcrest Christian College

Kambrya College

Lakeside College, Pakenham

Lilydale High School

Norwood secondary college

Pakenham Secondary College

Patterson River secondary

Ringwood Secondary College

Werribee Secondary College

South Australia

Glossop High School

Thomas More College

Australian Capital Territory

Canberra College

Gungahlin College

Radford College

St Clares College Canberra

St Mary MacKillop College

Tasmania

Claremont College

Montrose Bay High School