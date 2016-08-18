The full list of schools targeted by the vile online pornography forum.

At least 70 Australian schools are found to have been targeted by the sickening online pornography forum.
The vile website, revealed by Mamamia last week, circulates private and nude images of young women without their knowledge or consent. Some are understood to be underage.
The site's anonymous male users describe women as 'sluts' and 'bitches', share the victims' full names, social media pages and locations, and trade their intimate photos off as 'wins'.
Police are now investigating the website, which is hosted overseas.
While the site largely categorises women according to their town or suburb, police said more than 70 schools across Australia have been implicated on the website. Current and former students are reported as being impacted.
Below is the full list of schools identified by state.
New South Wales
Blaxland High School
Colo High School
Eastview High School
Elderslie High School
Elizabeth Macarthur High School
Francis Greenway High School
Grafton High School
Greenpoint Christian College
Holsworthy High School
Ingleburn High School
John Therry Catholic High School
Lake Munmorah High School
Leumeah High School
Lisarow High School
Magdelene Catholic High School
Maitland High School
Mount Annan High NSW
Mullumbimby High School
Plumpton High School
Rutherford Technology High School
South Grafton High School
St Catherine’s Catholic College, Singleton
St Lukes Grammar School
St Patricks College, Campbelltown
The Jannali High School
Thomas Hassall Anglican College
Turramurra High School
Wenona
Wyong High School
Queensland
Allhallows’ School
Caloundra State High School
Cavendish Road State High School
Clontarf Beach State High School
Grace Lutheran College
Kirwan State High School
Matthew Flinders Anglican College
Miami State High School
Ormiston College
Redlands College
Runcorn State High School Wins
Ryan Catholic College
Sheldon College
Southern Cross Catholic College, Redcliffe
Springwood State High School
St Andrews Anglican College QLD
Woodridge State High School
Victoria
Bacchus Marsh Grammar School
Bairnsdale Secondary College
Bayswater Secondary College
Carrum Downs High School
Christian College Geelong- Surf Coast Campus
Frankston High school
Hillcrest Christian College
Kambrya College
Lakeside College, Pakenham
Lilydale High School
Norwood secondary college
Pakenham Secondary College
Patterson River secondary
Ringwood Secondary College
Werribee Secondary College
South Australia
Glossop High School
Thomas More College
Australian Capital Territory
Canberra College
Gungahlin College
Radford College
St Clares College Canberra
St Mary MacKillop College
Tasmania
Claremont College
Montrose Bay High School