A five-year-old girl has died after being hit by a truck on the NSW Central Coast on the first day back after school holidays.

The schoolgirl was hit at Rocky Point, near Wyong, about 3.40pm on Wednesday, police say.

Her mother witnessed the accident that occurred after she got off a school bus and went to cross Hastings Street, the Seven Network reported.

But police say it appeared the girl may have walked down the road a little before attempting to cross.

“It appears the bus may have been obscuring her from the truck driver,” a spokeswoman said.

Paramedics treated the girl’s multiple injuries but she died at the scene.

Investigators called for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

The truck driver was taken for routine drug and alcohol testing and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Meanwhile, a man died after crashing his car into a tree on the NSW north coast shortly after police were told about concerns regarding the driver.

Officers did a U-turn when they spotted the man’s car travelling in the opposite direction in Bom Bom, near Grafton, on Tuesday night.

They found the wreckage of his car a short time later. The driver was trapped and died at the scene, police said on Wednesday.

A critical incident investigation has been launched into the crash.