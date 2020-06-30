5 Aussie family road trips that will help communities who need us most.

Australia has gone through a lot over the first half of 2020, from bushfires to drought to a global pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, many of us had to cancel our upcoming international and local travel plans. But now, as restrictions ease across the country, domestic travel within Australia is opening back up and we’re hungry to explore again after months of hibernation.

It’s very good news for regional and rural towns that need our tourism dollars to get back on their feet, especially with the winter school holidays coming up.

For those of us who don’t live in these areas, there is one tangible thing we can do – and it’s as easy as just holidaying here this year. That’s why Mamamia is supporting the #RoadTripPledge.

It’s a commitment to explore locally, launched by Stayz in partnership with Tourism Australia.

The #RoadTripPledge is as follows: “As a reminder of the incredible power of regeneration. I stand with regional Australians towns. I vow to explore impacted places by road.

To spend generously in towns of all sizes. To always ask locals “Are you OK?”. To value moments of connection with the people I love. And find a renewed sense of adventure together.

Even when the headlines have stopped and the social media has ceased. We will not forget the reason why we made our #RoadTripPledge.”

Once you take the #RoadTripPledge, spend $1000 or more on your regional Stayz booking and you can claim a $100 Visa Card. This offer is only for the first 1000 eligible bookings and ends on August 11 (unless gift cards run out sooner, of course).* It’s a great way to help provide crucial post-coronavirus tourism dollars to areas that need your tourism most.

Keen to take the #RoadTripPledge? Here are five unmissable Australian towns to take your family to, and where you might want to stay.

Batemans Bay, New South Wales





Batemans Bay, which is located on the NSW South Coast, is one of the most picturesque beach towns in Australia.

Situated in the heart of Australia’s Oyster Coast, Batemans Bay is home to beautiful beaches, delicious local produce, countless water activities, and wildlife encounters.

One of the best things for families is that it’s close to nearby village Mogo, the home of the famous Mogo Zoo. The wildlife park was saved from the NSW bushfires by staff in late December 2019 – and now’s our chance to give them and their animals a big, warm, well-overdue reception.

If you're looking for accommodation, Warrane is a country-style homestead located on three acres just north of Batemans Bay.

This sprawling property sleeps up to 17 guests and features a huge open log fireplace (just what we need during winter), a 12-metre solar heated swimming pool, and even croquet lawns.

Mallacoota, Victoria





Mallacoota in Victoria has long been a hotspot for road trippers.

Although many will associate Mallacoota with images of red skies on New Year's Eve amid the bushfire crisis, the small fishing town is open for business.

The area is surrounded by secluded beaches and waterways, making it perfect for fishing, boating and swimming. It's perfect for families who love the great outdoors.

As for nearby accommodation, Lin House sleeps eight people and is within close reach of the town centre, beaches, bushland tracks and the golf course.

This super secluded mudbrick-and-cedar beach house has an open-plan family room and kitchen that opens out onto a comfy outdoor area with a barbecue and a wood-fired pizza oven. YUM.

Kangaroo Island, South Australia



From bushwalks and wildlife to pristine beaches and cellar doors, Kangaroo Island is a truly special Australian holiday destination.

Although Kangaroo Island was hit particularly hard by the bushfires, the majority of the island is unaffected and open for business.

For foodies and families alike, the island is home to countless restaurants, cellar doors, cafes and farmers' markets. It's also known for being a sanctuary for many animals, birds and plant life including Seal Bay, which is home to an endangered sea-lion colony.

For accommodation, luxury beach house CopperstoneKI, which sleeps eight guests, is the perfect place for a family or large group to stay.

The stunning luxury beach house features an outdoor entertaining area, with sweeping views of Emu Bay Beach and the hinterland.

Peregian Beach, Queensland

Peregian Beach is one of the most chilled areas on the Sunshine Coast.

The small village, which is surrounded by pristine beaches and lakes, is a great destination for families.

Popular features of the stunning area include the twice monthly markets, Peregian Originals (an afternoon of live music), and the main beach, which is patrolled year-round.

At the moment, Queensland borders are closed but this will be reviewed in July. If you're a Queenslander, you can currently travel freely around the state, so if you're looking to stay in a beautiful holiday home this winter, you'll have less of the usual competition from other states.

If you're looking for a big family or group getaway, Peregian Beach is a great spot.

This particular property near Noosa sleeps up to 18 guests. The huge home includes a outdoor fire pit, a lap pool, a private tennis court and even a ping pong deck.

Margaret River, Western Australia





The Margaret River region is located a three-hour drive south of Perth in Western Australia.

The stunning area is one of the most popular wine regions in Australia. In fact, more than 25 per cent of Australia's premium wine comes from Margaret River.

Besides wine, the region is also well known for its surf beaches, tourist caves, and dining experiences. There's lots to do for families too, including the recently reopened Wonky Windmill Animal Farm & Eco Park.

The Maison du Lac is situated right on the edge of a lake in the heart of Margaret River.

On the edge of the forest, the newly built home sleeps up to eight guests and features a relaxing outdoor entertaining area.

While the home is surrounded by tranquil views of the forest and lake, it's actually located just minutes away from the main town, meaning the local restaurants and cafes are right at your disposal.

There are many other towns we could add to this list. Where else would you recommend? Let us know below, and don't forget to take the #RoadTripPledge at www.roadtrippledge.com.au to plan, book and claim your $100 Visa card (for the first 1000 bookings over $1000) on Stayz.

