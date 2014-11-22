Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

Police count the cost of their botched investigation into Schapelle Corby’s post-prison interview.

Federal Police have confirmed their raids on Channel 7 offices in February, which included 30 armed officers, was a ‘mishap’ that cost taxpayers approximately $1.185 million.

The officers spent 12 hours searching for documents indicating whether Schapelle or her family were paid for their exclusive interview with ‘Sunday Night’ – despite confirmation from Seven that no payment was made.

It was later determined that the raids were unnecessary and an apology was issued for “unnecessary reputational damage” to Seven West.

A civil claim was settled with Seven West Media for $400,000, costing the Australian Federal Police $40,000 in internal legal costs. Another $60,000 was spent on internal lawyers, $175,000 for junior and senior legal counsels, $425,000 in legal costs to Seven West and $85,000 in legal costs to Mercedes Corby.

Andrew Colvin, Federal Police Commissioner, has said a different government department paid for external lawyers, so the total revenue spent on this ‘mishap’ is likely to well exceed $1.185 million.



Australians’ grocery budget is going up in smoke.

Fairfax Media has today published data which shows that the fastest growing sales in the grocery industry are coming from tobacco and junk food. Australians are spending $17 billion on these products, compared to an estimated $28 billion on raw meat, fresh fruit and vegetables.

The entire Australian grocery market made approximately $85 billion in the last 12 months. Tobacco and related products comprised $8.9 billion of the major supermarkets’ revenue during that time, IRI-Aztec data revealed.

Chips, ice-cream, coffee and soft drinks were also included in the top 10 fasts growing-grocery categories.



Jetstar changes their carry-on limits – and customers aren’t happy.

Jetstar customers are unhappy about an announcement by the budget airline that passengers can only have a carry-on baggage weighing 7 kilograms, three lighter than the previous 10 kilogram limit.

“Cabin baggage officers” have been assigned to ensure the weight restrictions are adhered to, and those trying to carry on more than the allocated limit will be charged a $50 fee on domestic flights and $160 on international flights.

Chrissie Swan speaks out about leaving radio.

Radio host and media personality Chrissie Swan, 41, has spoken out about being let go from her Mix FM breakfast show, which she has hosted with Jane Hall for the past three years.

She confirmed to news.com.au that it was not her choice to leave the show, saying, “it’s very rare to leave on your own volition because it’s like cutting your arm off. You can’t imagine missing out on all that fun.”

Swan also said we will be hearing more from her next year, and that she is currently weighing up her job options.

You can read more about what’s next for Chrissie here and what we think about her sacking here.



This year’s cherry harvest will be the biggest ever.

A surge in demand for Australian cherries here and overseas has meant this year’s cherry season is set to be one of the country’s biggest.

Up to 18,000 tonnes of cherries are expected to be picked this year, which will be a welcome change for farmers whose crops have been dogged by poor weather. 7,000 tonnes are expected to be consumed by Australians alone.

While we shouldn’t expect cherries to be any cheaper this year, NSW Cherry Growers Association president Tom Eastlake has told the ABC, “Good quality, good size, good colour. The flavour is excellent… It will be a very good year to be a consumer of cherries.”



Town bans Winnie the Pooh for being a hermaphrodite.

Winnie the Pooh has been banned from a Polish town after councilors declared the Disney character’s lack of pants and “dubious sexuality” was inappropriate for children.

Winnie’s character was debated in the town of Tuszyn’s council meeting, with the members ultimately deciding the beloved children’s character was an inappropriate role model due to his sexuality and (lack of) attire.

One said, “anyone who knows Winnie the Pooh knows he has no sex [genitalia]”. Another said, “it is half-naked, which means it is completely inappropriate for children.”

A survey of local residents by Polish news program TTV also revealed some feel Winnie’s “an alcoholic and a liar. He walks with no underwear and has cut off his testicles.”