Schapelle Corby says goodbye to Bali in her very first Instagram post.

As Schapelle Corby prepares to make her journey home to Australia after nearly 13 years, the convicted drug smuggler appears to have launched an Instagram account.

The 39-year-old today shared her first photograph to the profile – a snap of her beloved dogs.

“Going to miss these two,” she wrote. “My puppies #Luna&May”.

It’s the first public statement Corby has made about her personal life since her release from prison on parole three years ago.

Preparations are currently being made for the Gold Coast woman's deportation this evening, with Balinese authorities today conducting an elaborate practise run of the journey from her Kuta home to the Ngurah Rai international airport where her nightmare began back in October 2004.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the operation will reportedly involve several armoured vehicles and 275 Denpasar and Kuta police officers.

"We will anticipate the maximum to ensure runs smoothly to avoid any possible disturbances," said Denpasar police spokesman Sugriwo.

Corby was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for smuggling 4.2kg of marijuana into Indonesia, however her sentence was slashed by five years in 2012 due to her struggles with severe depression.

She was released from the notorious Kerobokan Prison on 10 February 2014, but her parole conditions dictated that she must remain in Bali until this month.