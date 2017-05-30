News
rogue

Exclusive: Mamamia interviews Schapelle Corby eyewitnesses.

In scenes reminiscent of when Aladdin parades towards the palace gates, convicted drug smuggler Schapelle Corby has returned to Australia.

But instead of seventy-five golden camels, she’s got a journalist strapped to a ute and a potential career as an Instagram celebrity.

It seems Australia’s thirst for anything related to the Corby saga is unquenchable.

In order to give the people what they want, we wrangled exclusive interviews from individuals who believe they share a meaningful link to the recently returned smuggler.

The video playing above captures the interviewees explaining their super real (not fake, definitely not fake…) connections to the Corby family.

Warning: The video contains graphic scenes of satire.  

